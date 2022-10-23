Neck-to-neck fight between ruling TRS and BJP in Munugode by-polls

NAMPALLY (MUNUGODE): People living in Nampally and Marriwada mandal of the poll-bound Munugode constituency, who will go to vote on November 3 have expressed mixed opinions over development activities, new projects, completion of irrigation works and others.

Interestingly, the caste card is playing a key role this time.

N. Dharmaiah, 58, of Gouraram in Nampally mandal opined that it would be a fight between the TRS and the BJP. Even though the sarpanch of Gouraram is a Congress supporter, there has hardly been any activity in the village.

"A festive atmosphere has prevailed in every village for quite some time now. I strongly feel that no one will take care of my village after the election is over. These polls will not give assurance to us for taking up any development works," Dharmaiah said.