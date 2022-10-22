I will win, asserts Palavi Sravanthi

In hindsight, the Congress leadership, in particular PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, must be happy for choosing Palvai Sravanthi as the candidate. Her choice has singularly made the party a force to reckon with in the fierce Munugode bypoll campaign.



The Congress favoured Sravanthi over a few party leaders and a realtor, not only keeping the legacy of her father and veteran Congress-man Palvai Govardhan Reddy in mind but also her ability to mingle with the electorate.

A lone woman candidate pitched against rich and mighty rivals from the TRS and the BJP, Sravanthi has been appealing to fellow women who comprise almost half of the electorate to demonstrate woman power by sending her to the Assembly.

Running a high temperature and yet campaigning with all seriousness, Sravanthi was seen all over the constituency,

participating in roadshows and addressing gatherings. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle she exuded confidence that she had fair chances of winning.

Excerpts.

Poll pundits dismissed the Congress and its chances of even retain its deposit. Where does it stand now?

I am going to win. This I am saying this with the utmost confidence after seeing the way people have been reacting to my campaign. Women were sympathetic and asking me to rest in their houses and offering a cup of tea. Men have been recollecting my father's contribution and are comparing the two scenarios — when my father made lot of sacrifices and never exploited his power and the plundering by the elected representatives now.

How is your experience of facing two rich and mighty candidates from the two ruling parties?

It’s like a single woman taking on hundreds of "kauravas". But, I am taking them head on. The other day Rajgopal

Reddy’s men were terrorising my followers in a village. I went there, spent time with them, slept there and started

my campaign the next morning from the same village.



Are you getting wholehearted support from your own partymen?

The grassroot worker is always loyal and is working for me with more enthusiasm.

Will desertions from the Congress hit you?

Not at all. In fact, people are angry with these desertions which they for sure believe were a result of huge pay-offs.

The more I get rid of such unethical leaders the better.

You are far behind in spending...

Today in one village a 14 year-old boy who is not even a voter was found drunk. It’s a pity. Trust me, women are cursing the two candidates for splashing money and supplying an overdose of liquor which is spoiling the health of their families. I dared the two candidates to fight the poll without money and liquor and they did not respond. I am sure they will not respond.

Second, I don't have much money to spend on the campaign because my father did not loot the exchequer to pass

on to us unlike the present dispensation which is looting thousands of crores

The audio tape of your party MP K. Venkat Reddy brought to fore what your cadre describe as a sinister design

to sabotage.

My father always cautioned against the Komatireddy brothers and how unethical they would be. I was told there were other tapes exposing

Venkat Reddy anna. I sought his blessings immediately after I was given the ticket and this is what he has been doing. People will teach them a lesson.