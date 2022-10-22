Flood Modi with postcards against GST on handlooms, KTR tells people

On the handwritten card, Rao reminded Modi that he (Rama Rao) had, in the past, written several times to the Centre on this issue. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao wrote letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a 50-paise post card, demanding the removal of five per cent GST on handlooms.

He called on all those who patronise handlooms and weavers, to write a letter each to Modi.

Though this is not the first time that Rao — who also holds the textiles portfolio — has asked for the removal of on handlooms, the method of sending his demand afresh to Modi, was a first. On the handwritten card, Rao reminded Modi that he (Rama Rao) had, in the past, written several times to the Centre on this issue.

In addition to GST, the Centre withdrew all welfare programmes that were in place earlier for handloom weavers, Rama Rao said, and added that the Prime Minister should pay attention to the handloom sector which is the second largest employer after agriculture.

Meanwhile, according to representatives of the community, weavers have written some 10,000 postcards to the Prime Minister.