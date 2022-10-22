  
CEO reviews poll arrangements, warns officials against lapses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 7:31 am IST
HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that there has been a significant increase in the number of polling personnel and surveillance teams to ensure foolproof conduct of the byelection to the Munugode Assembly constituency. He directed nodal officers to leave no scope for deficiencies.

Raj warned officials against any leniency or mistake and directed them to maintain absolute neutrality.

The CEO was speaking during his visit to Munugode on Saturday to review arrangements for the November 3 poll, apart from inspecting the commissioning of EVMs. He visited many villages and polling stations to enquire about distribution of voter slips.

Vikas Raj asked the locals whether any candidate or political party was trying to bribe them with cash, liquor and other freebies. He directed the district election officer and the superintendent of police to book cases on receiving complaints about such inducements.

He called upon the flying squad, video surveillance, model code of conduct, accounting, static surveillance and the MCMC teams to monitor from the ground level.

The CEO urged them to monitor news in the media and book cases as needed after appropriate enquiry.

...
