BJP campaign to end with Nadda's public meeting in Munugode

HYDERABAD: The BJP is expected to wind up its high-stakes campaign in the Munugode constituency for the November 3 byelection with a massive public meeting to be addressed by its national president J.P. Nadda.

If the plans of the BJP campaign managers come through, the meeting could also see two Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states joining Nadda in calling on Munugode voters to support Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and defeat the TRS and the Congress.

The BJP had been going through various iterations of its plans in terms of holding a public meeting to end its campaign with a bang, but was not sure if it needed to do so. But with speculation rife that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao could well land in the constituency on October 30 to root for TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the BJP is learnt to have decided to go ahead with a public meeting with Nadda as the main attraction.

Incidentally, Nadda has been in the Munugode campaign news for unsavoury reasons over a grave built for him, purportedly by TRS workers in the constituency.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao told reporters in Samsthan Narayanpur village on Saturday that plans are being made for a very big public meeting in Munugode town on October 31 for which Nadda and two BJP chief ministers are expected to address the gathering.