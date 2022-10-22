  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 BJP campaign to end ...
Nation, Politics

BJP campaign to end with Nadda's public meeting in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
J.P. Nadda. (DC File)
  J.P. Nadda. (DC File)

HYDERABAD: The BJP is expected to wind up its high-stakes campaign in the Munugode constituency for the November 3 byelection with a massive public meeting to be addressed by its national president J.P. Nadda.

If the plans of the BJP campaign managers come through, the meeting could also see two Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states joining Nadda in calling on Munugode voters to support Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and defeat the TRS and the Congress.

The BJP had been going through various iterations of its plans in terms of holding a public meeting to end its campaign with a bang, but was not sure if it needed to do so. But with speculation rife that TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao could well land in the constituency on October 30 to root for TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, the BJP is learnt to have decided to go ahead with a public meeting with Nadda as the main attraction.

Incidentally, Nadda has been in the Munugode campaign news for unsavoury reasons over a grave built for him, purportedly by TRS workers in the constituency.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao told reporters in Samsthan Narayanpur village on Saturday that plans are being made for a very big public meeting in Munugode town on October 31 for which Nadda and two BJP chief ministers are expected to address the gathering.

...
Tags: j.p nadda, munugode bypoll, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

Bhongir MP sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

Suresh Kumar at his footpath ‘stall’ near Bandlaguda Jagir. (DC Image)

Migratory roadside vendors in Hyderabad hopeful of decent Diwali earnings

People have expressed mixed opinions over development activities, new projects, completion of irrigation works and others.(DC Image)

Neck-to-neck fight between ruling TRS and BJP in Munugode by-polls

TS Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao

TS power utilities chief apologises to SC for delay in absorbing employees from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

KCR of the statehood movement has long disappeared: Boora

Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->