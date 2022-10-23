MP Komatireddy sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

HYDERABAD: Even before the Congress could recover from the impact of leaked audio of him supporting his brother and BJP candidate, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy landed in a fresh controversy hours after he landed in Australia.

A video clip of him chatting with locals where he is speaking against a Congress win in Munugode has created a flutter. It also raised speculations that he was BJP-bound.

“Congress won’t win in Munugode and cannot spend the money like the ruling party. Why should I campaign for a losing cause? He (my brother) will win. I won elections five times),” he says in the video clip.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy while emphasising that the High Command would be responding to this, asserted that the Congress would secure this seat.

“I don’t want to speak on these developments. The party in-charge and AICC leaders should be speaking on the issue of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Congress shall win in Munugode and voters don’t care about who is speaking,” he said responding to questions from the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

Palvai Sravanthi, the Congress candidate, described this as a condemnable backstabbing.

“I expected his support for me. I am in pain. The party made him a minister and MP,” she lamented.