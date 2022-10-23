  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 MP Komatireddy spark ...
Nation, Politics

MP Komatireddy sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 23, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 7:23 am IST
MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)
 MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

HYDERABAD: Even before the Congress could recover from the impact of leaked audio of him supporting his brother and BJP candidate, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy landed in a fresh controversy hours after he landed in Australia.

A video clip of him chatting with locals where he is speaking against a Congress win in Munugode has created a flutter. It also raised speculations that he was BJP-bound.

“Congress won’t win in Munugode and cannot spend the money like the ruling party. Why should I campaign for a losing cause? He (my brother) will win. I won elections five times),” he says in the video clip.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy while emphasising that the High Command would be responding to this, asserted that the Congress would secure this seat.

“I don’t want to speak on these developments. The party in-charge and AICC leaders should be speaking on the issue of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Congress shall win in Munugode and voters don’t care about who is speaking,” he said responding to questions from the media at Gandhi Bhavan.

Palvai Sravanthi, the Congress candidate, described this as a condemnable backstabbing.

“I expected his support for me. I am in pain. The party made him a minister and MP,” she lamented.

...
Tags: bhongir, komatireddy venkat reddy, australia, munugode, n. uttam kumar reddy, congress party, palvai sravanthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Even as the festival crowd was thronging the airport, the highways leading to various places in the State were also clogged as people began their journeys in private vehicles, apart from the fleets of private and government buses, in the morning hours itself. — Representational Image/DC File

Airfares touch the skies

Two men lost their lives in the fire at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday morning. (ANI)

One killed as fire breaks out at firecracker stall in Vijayawada

Describing the forecast on the possibility of the inferno as just an explainer of the ground reality in the State and not a threat, the editorial, carried with the popular byline ‘Silanthi’ (Spider), accused the Governor (in picture) of slipping in his gubernatorial responsibilities and needlessly poking his nose into the affairs of the State. — DC File Image

DMK’s explainer to Governor, not a threat

Overflowing of water on the main road from its tank bund has disrupted traffic in the area for the past one week. Kotnur road is the only access towards Hindupur municipality from Anantapur and Penukonda areas. Buses are being driven with great difficulty. — Representational Image/DC

Rayalaseema projects witnessing heavy flows



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

BJP downplays desertions, hits back with talk of 8 TRS MLAs ready to jump ship

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said that the TRS was floating rumours that more BJP leaders, including himself, were about to leave the party to confuse BJP workers and demoralise them. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR of the statehood movement has long disappeared: Boora

Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)

Lokesh criticises govt over 'false' cases against TD, opposition leaders

File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->