  
Nation Politics 22 Oct 2022 AP Women’s Com ...
Nation, Politics

AP Women’s Commission sends notice to Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 22, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Pawan Kalyan. (DC Image)
 Pawan Kalyan. (DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Saturday served a notice to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on three marriages, saying they undermine the honour and dignity of women.

Commission’s chairperson Vasireddy Padma in her notice specifically referred to the popular actor’s statement that a man could get rid of his wife after offering her “Bharanam”. She said women of the state expected that Pawan Kalyan would himself realise the enormity of his controversial statement and apologise.

“APSCW is compelled serve a notice and seek an apology from him, since there has been no response from him all these days,” Padma remarked.

She also raised objection over Jana Sena chief’s statement that he married thrice after divorcing his earlier wives by paying alimony in crores of rupees. She took affront that Pawan Kalyan then went on to advise people that they too could do so if they wanted.

The commission chairperson asked the popular actor whether he knows that his words could have a major influence on the society, especially his young fans, as he is a film hero and president of a political party.

She further found fault with the JS chief for using the word “stepney”, underlining that such words are used only by those who look at women as an object of pleasure.

Padma said the commission had received several complaints from women over such remarks of Pawan Kalyan. Based on these grounds, a notice has been served on the Jana Sena chief that he apologise to women and withdraw his remarks.

 

...
Tags: jana sena chief pawan kalyan, andhra pradesh state commission for women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

Bhongir MP sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

Suresh Kumar at his footpath ‘stall’ near Bandlaguda Jagir. (DC Image)

Migratory roadside vendors in Hyderabad hopeful of decent Diwali earnings

People have expressed mixed opinions over development activities, new projects, completion of irrigation works and others.(DC Image)

Neck-to-neck fight between ruling TRS and BJP in Munugode by-polls

TS Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao

TS power utilities chief apologises to SC for delay in absorbing employees from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slams TRS over Nadda 'grave'

File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (ANI)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)

KCR of the statehood movement has long disappeared: Boora

Dr Boora Narasaiah Goud (Image credit: http://booranarsaiahgoud.com/)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->