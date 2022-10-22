AP Women’s Commission sends notice to Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Saturday served a notice to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on three marriages, saying they undermine the honour and dignity of women.

Commission’s chairperson Vasireddy Padma in her notice specifically referred to the popular actor’s statement that a man could get rid of his wife after offering her “Bharanam”. She said women of the state expected that Pawan Kalyan would himself realise the enormity of his controversial statement and apologise.

“APSCW is compelled serve a notice and seek an apology from him, since there has been no response from him all these days,” Padma remarked.

She also raised objection over Jana Sena chief’s statement that he married thrice after divorcing his earlier wives by paying alimony in crores of rupees. She took affront that Pawan Kalyan then went on to advise people that they too could do so if they wanted.

The commission chairperson asked the popular actor whether he knows that his words could have a major influence on the society, especially his young fans, as he is a film hero and president of a political party.

She further found fault with the JS chief for using the word “stepney”, underlining that such words are used only by those who look at women as an object of pleasure.

Padma said the commission had received several complaints from women over such remarks of Pawan Kalyan. Based on these grounds, a notice has been served on the Jana Sena chief that he apologise to women and withdraw his remarks.