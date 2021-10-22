Nation Politics 22 Oct 2021 Sasikala plans next ...
Nation, Politics

Sasikala plans next course of action

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Oct 22, 2021, 2:01 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 7:59 am IST
Starting her meetings with grassroots workers on October 28 in Tirunelveli, she would travel to Ramanathapuram the next day
After a series of telephonic conversations that were recorded and released in the social media, Sasikala started issuing regular statements with her photograph in the newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR, which was once the official organ of the AIADMK. (PTI)
 After a series of telephonic conversations that were recorded and released in the social media, Sasikala started issuing regular statements with her photograph in the newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR, which was once the official organ of the AIADMK. (PTI)

Chennai: Having ruffled the feathers of AIADMK head honchos through her parallel celebrations to mark the party’s 50th year of founding, the ousted general secretary of the party, V K Sasikala, is all set for the next course of action, which would be a roller coaster ride through the terrain of grassroots workers.

Her bid to mobilize her supporters, disgruntled AIADMK proponents and reclusive party exponents and make them rally around her with a view to overwhelming the present leadership and reclaim her lost position is likely to begin next Monday from her home town of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district.

 

After having a brief discussion with family members in Mannargudi, Sasikala will be attending the wedding reception of TMMK founder T T V Dhinakaran’s daughter at Poondi on October 27. Starting her meetings with grassroots workers on October 28 in Tirunelveli, she would travel to Ramanathapuram the next day, take part in the Muthuramalinga Thevar anniversary at Pasumpon and then go to Thanjavur.

Though AIADMK head honchos had been expelling party cadre who were in touch with Sasikala as she launched the first phase of her operation to storm the party, by striking conversations with people over telephone, open support for her has not waned, which was evident from a MGR Youth Wing office-bearer in Ramanathapuram district writing to the Collector seeking protection for her when she visits Pasumpon.

 

After a series of telephonic conversations that were recorded and released in the social media, Sasikala started issuing regular statements with her photograph in the newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR, which was once the official organ of the AIADMK but now under the control of her family members.

The parallel golden jubilee celebrations was the first time Sasikala came out of her cloister and visited the memorials of M G Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa with jostling crowds of supporters accompanying her.

But the visit to the MGR memorial in T Nagar, which was marked by the installation of a plaque identifying her as the general secretary of the AIADMK, earned the wrath of AIADMK leaders, who have filed a police complaint against her for falsely claiming to be the general secretary when the courts and Election Commission have approved her removal.

 

Piqued by Sasikala’s antics, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing verbal attack, in which he referred to a common Tamil maxim on barking at the sun, which in turn is said to have angered Sasikala.

Having realized the party honchos are in no mood to let her in otherwise, she now wants to go for the do or die battle by mobilizing her supporters and those who are disillusioned with the present leadership.

Meanwhile, Sasikala’s another nephew V N Sudhakaran, who, too, was imprisoned in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison along with his two aunts – Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarasi – in the disproportionate assets case, in which J Jayalalithaa was the first accused, has come out of jail and is waiting to join the brigade.

 

...
Tags: ‪v k sasikala‬
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi

AIADMK leader R Elangovan. (Photo: PTI)

DVAC searches at premises of AIADMK leader Elangovan in Tamil Nadu

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

EUL decision on Covaxin awaited, WHO official says process sometimes takes longer

n elderly woman waits to receive a second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a primary health center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India registers 15,786 new Covid cases, active cases decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->