Poll officials review situation in Badvel Assembly segment

ANANTAPUR: The Election Commission identified at least 221 polling stations as troublesome as against a total of 281 in Badvel Assembly segment. Seven police stations have been kept under a shadow zone following poll-related violence on earlier occasions.

State electoral officer while on a stock-taking visit to Badvel reviewed the situation with the district administration and police. They discussed security arrangements for the ensuing by-elections.

Postal ballots will be circulated on Sunday with all video documentation to curb misuse of postal ballot process, returning officer Kethan Garg said.

Kadpa SP Anburajan said additional forces were being used for the by-elections to avoid untoward incidents. With a plan to provide 10 police personnel as security at every polling station and concentrating on troublesome areas, at least three companies of CRPF and CISF forces have been deputed to Badvel. Additionally, 14 check-posts, nine special teams, seven flying squads and 20 shadow parties have been formed to ensure law and order in the segment.

The police teams during surprise and routine checks seized Rs 1.05 crore cash, Rs 50 lakh worth gold jewelry and 14 vehicles in the past few days.

Meanwhile, YSRC and BJP continued tirades against one another. BJP state unit president Somu Veeraju lashed out at the state government over its failure to develop the area as the town continues to face drinking water crisis. The condition of the roads is terrible, he said.

“YSRC men are luring TD leaders by offering posts in the government and mounting pressure on them to stay away from elections”, he alleged.

As counter, YSRC legislator Akani Govardhan Reddy said that the BJP has no cadre in Badvel and they were seeking TD help for poll agents.