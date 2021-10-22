Grand arrangements in place for TRS plenary on Oct 25

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy,former Mayor Donthu Rammohan and others inspecting venue of TRS 20th Plenary to be held at Hitex grounds in Madhapur on Thursday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: The TRS is making grand arrangements at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city ahead of its plenary meeting on October 25.

Although it has been a tradition to organise the party's plenary on April 27 every year marking its foundation day, the plenary this year assumes more significance as it marks the completion of two decades of the formation of TRS in 2001.

This year's plenary has another significance too. It is being held after a gap of more than two and a half years. There never was such a gap between two plenaries. The last plenary was held in Hyderabad in April 2018. The party did not organise its plenary in 2019 due to the Lok Sabha election in April/ May 2019 and due to the Covid pandemic in April 2020 and 2021.

Initially, the plan was to invite over 14,000 party leaders at all levels from village to state level. But party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao restricted the number to 6,000 due to the Covid regulations.

The arrangements for the plenary are being monitored by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu, TS civil supplies corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Special passes are being issued to the delegates attending the meeting. Only invited persons are allowed to attend the plenary.

Arrangements are underway for its smooth conduct. The party has formed committees with senior leaders to oversee the decoration of stage and roads leading to the venue, the invitation committee, the enrollment committee, the resolutions committee, the media committee, lunch, parking and other facilities.

Party sources said the chief minister will be re-elected as TRS president at the plenary meeting on October 25. After his election, the plenary will continue. The plenary will discuss various issues concerning the state and the Centre, and approve certain resolutions on politics, economy, agriculture, power, education sectors etc.

The plenary will also deliberate on the prevailing political situations at state and national levels.