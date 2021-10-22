Nation Politics 22 Oct 2021 Grand arrangements i ...
Nation, Politics

Grand arrangements in place for TRS plenary on Oct 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2021, 12:29 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:29 am IST
The TRS is making grand arrangements at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city ahead of its plenary meeting on October 25
Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy,former Mayor Donthu Rammohan and others inspecting venue of TRS 20th Plenary to be held at Hitex grounds in Madhapur on Thursday. (Photo: P.Surendra)
 Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy,former Mayor Donthu Rammohan and others inspecting venue of TRS 20th Plenary to be held at Hitex grounds in Madhapur on Thursday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: The TRS is making grand arrangements at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city ahead of its plenary meeting on October 25.

Although it has been a tradition to organise the party's plenary on April 27 every year marking its foundation day, the plenary this year assumes more significance as it marks the completion of two decades of the formation of TRS in 2001.

 

This year's plenary has another significance too. It is being held after a gap of more than two and a half years. There never was such a gap between two plenaries. The last plenary was held in Hyderabad in April 2018. The party did not organise its plenary in 2019 due to the Lok Sabha election in April/ May 2019 and due to the Covid pandemic in April 2020 and 2021.

Initially, the plan was to invite over 14,000 party leaders at all levels from village to state level. But party president and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao restricted the number to 6,000 due to the Covid regulations.

 

The arrangements for the plenary are being monitored by Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu, TS civil supplies corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Special passes are being issued to the delegates attending the meeting. Only invited persons are allowed to attend the plenary.

Arrangements are underway for its smooth conduct. The party has formed committees with senior leaders to oversee the decoration of stage and roads leading to the venue, the invitation committee, the enrollment committee, the resolutions committee, the media committee, lunch, parking and other facilities.

 

Party sources said the chief minister will be re-elected as TRS president at the plenary meeting on October 25. After his election, the plenary will continue. The plenary will discuss various issues concerning the state and the Centre, and approve certain resolutions on politics, economy, agriculture, power, education sectors etc.

The plenary will also deliberate on the prevailing political situations at state and national levels.

...
Tags: trs plenary, hitex exhibition centre, chief minister chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools will start functioning from Friday. (DC file photo)

Residential edu schools, colleges, hostel in TS open today

AP High Court.

HC directs AP to show proof of public revenue in Consolidated Fund of State

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

EC order to defer Dalit Bandhu scheme challenged in HC

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS senses anti-incumbency against its MLAs, ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->