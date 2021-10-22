Nation Politics 22 Oct 2021 TN: First stirrings ...
Nation, Politics

TN: First stirrings of anger in Vaiko’s party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Oct 22, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Though Vaiko had claimed on Wednesday that the party cadre had been promoting Durai Vaiko without his knowledge, insiders say it is not true
Vaiko had been taking his son around to meet people for quite some time and had even taken him along when he called on the Chief Minister, M K Stalin, recently, adding credence to the popular charge that inducting him formally into the party was a well calculated move. — DC Image
 Vaiko had been taking his son around to meet people for quite some time and had even taken him along when he called on the Chief Minister, M K Stalin, recently, adding credence to the popular charge that inducting him formally into the party was a well calculated move. — DC Image

Chennai:  The first stirrings of anger against MDMK founder Vaiko nominating his son Durai Vaiko as party headquarters secretary were felt on Thursday with the State Youth Wing Secretary of the party, V Eswaran, leaving the party in protest against what he called  ‘dynastic politics.’

Easwaran, who said that he has been with Vaiko since he left the DMK 28 years ago protesting against alleged ‘dynastic politics,’ said that Vaiko’s perception that only his son could lead the party was unacceptable.

 

He claimed that there were many others in the party who were disillusioned by Vaiko’s move to induct Durai Vaiko and added that he would organize them all and launch a non-political movement to cleanse politics and name it Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam.

Regretting that Vaiko has failed to groom a single leader to take over the party from him, Easwaran said that he did not agree with the claim that it was the cadre who pitched for Durai Vaiko.

After he made the announcement to quit MDMK through Facebook, many leaders in the party urged him to reconsider his decision, he said, adding that he declined to entertain their requests.

 

On the other hand, posters hailing the appointment of Durai Vaiko appeared on the city walls showcasing the celebrations within the party.

Though Vaiko had claimed on Wednesday that the party cadre had been promoting Durai Vaiko without his knowledge and that he was averse to the idea of bringing in his son, insiders point out that it was not true.

Vaiko had been taking his son around to meet people for quite some time and had even taken him along when he called on the Chief Minister, M K Stalin, recently, adding credence to the popular charge that inducting him formally into the party was a well calculated move.

 

Though leaders inducting children into their parties is a common practice in India and even Tamil Nadu has too many such inheritors of their fathers’ mantle, the development in MDMK caused the raising of many eyebrows mainly because the party itself was launched in protest against dynastic politics.

That Vaiko had orchestrated it quite well by holding a plebiscite, asking party functionaries to tell through secret ballot if they were for or against his son being entrusted with responsibilities in the party and ensuring that 104 of the total 106 voters favoured his coming in, did not help much.

 

Critics say that the plebiscite was just a farce and that Vaiko has, at the end of the day, turned out to be like any other political leader in the State.

...
Tags: vaiko, vaiko son durai vaiko
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi

AIADMK leader R Elangovan. (Photo: PTI)

DVAC searches at premises of AIADMK leader Elangovan in Tamil Nadu

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

EUL decision on Covaxin awaited, WHO official says process sometimes takes longer

n elderly woman waits to receive a second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a primary health center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

India registers 15,786 new Covid cases, active cases decline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Huzurabad bypolls: Cong letter to EC against cabinet minister's relentless campaign

Reddy that Rao has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->