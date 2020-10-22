Governor’s dilly dally unites parties in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s dilly dally on giving his nod for the Bill providing for 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for students from government schools in the admission for medical colleges has brought the ruling and opposition parties together.

Raring for a fight, DMK President M K Stalin, in a tweet, urged the ruling AIADMK to talk to the various political parties in the State and plan an action against the Governor for not giving his approval for the Bill.

He made it clear that he was prepared to join hands with the ruling AIADMK government in this fight and said that he had also written to the Governor independently urging him to give his approval immediately.

In the letter, he explained how it was important that the Bill, passed in the Assembly with the DMK supporting it on September 15, was given approval immediately to enable poor children avail of the reservation for medical and dental colleges from the coming academic year itself.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said that the delay in the approval for the Bill looked as though there was a bid to prevent poor rural children from getting medical education. In a tweet, Ramadoss said that a Bill like this needed just one day to get a legal opinion.

He said that if it was true that it might take another three weeks for the Governor to give his nod, then it was a deliberate delaying tactic. He said it is unbelievable that discussions should go on for such a long time on the Bill.