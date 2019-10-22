Nation Politics 22 Oct 2019 Go by values of the ...
Nation, Politics

Go by values of the constitution: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 22, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Mr Owaisi urged the Supreme Court to go by values laid down in the Constitution as generations would feel its impact.
Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday tweeted that a whole generation of Indians had grown up in the shadow of the Babri Masjid’s occupation and demolition. A judgment that upholds justice will reinforce the rule of law and deter those who want to distort it to rule of majority.

Mr Owaisi urged the Supreme Court to go by values laid down in the Constitution as generations would feel its impact.

 

The Supreme Court on Monday had allowed Muslim parties, including Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board, to file their written note in the decades-old Ram Jan-mabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, in which they have submitted that the verdict will have “consequences” for the future polity of the country.

The verdict is expected by November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

 

Tags: asaduddin owaisi


