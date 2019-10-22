BJP workers protest following death of toddler at Hyd hospital

Following the death of a five-month-old infant due to fire in a hospital at Hyderabad's LB Nagar area, BJP workers led by MLC Ramchandra Rao held a protest outside the hospital demanding investigation and strict action against the culprits. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Following the death of a five-month-old infant due to fire in a hospital at Hyderabad's LB Nagar area, BJP workers led by MLC Ramchandra Rao held a protest outside the hospital demanding investigation and strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said, "One child has died and five children have serious injuries. This is the second incident at this place. On behalf of the party, I demand that it should be checked whether such nursing homes follow fire safety norms and other regulations. This is not a small incident and a proper investigation must be conducted."

He also demanded that the action should also be taken against concerned officials for their alleged laxity in allowing such hospitals to function.

Earlier on Monday, an infant had died and four children were injured in a fire that broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of a children's hospital.

According to officials, around 2 am, a fire broke out in the NICU ward on the third floor. It soon spread all over and affected the incubators in which at least six newborns were kept under observation. A five-month-old child in an incubator was burnt alive, while other children received injuries.

On receiving the information fire tenders and police immediately reached the hospital.

"The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. One child died and four children were injured. The rescued children were shifted to another hospital," said area police.

