TRS government most corrupt in India, says Ram Madhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Oct 22, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 1:19 am IST
BJP leader calls KCR a leader without vision.
 Ram Madhav

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the TRS ran the most corrupt government in the country and termed caretaker K. Chandrasekhar Rao as a leader without vision.

Speaking at a meeting of party workers at Malkajgiri, Mr Madhav criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for leveling baseless charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said Mr Gandhi was moving around “on bail”.

 

Campaigning for party candidate N. Ramchander Rao from Malkajgiri, Mr Madhav said the TRS was afraid of the BJP and its candidate was not to be seen in the constituency.

Mr Madhav said land belonging to temples were being illegally occupied by encroachers in Malkajgiri and the party would strive to secure them once it comes to power. 

Mr Ramchander Rao said he had been serving the constituency even though he had lost the election the last time and sought the support of the people in ensuring victory for the party.  He said that if the TRS got 50 seats that would be a great performance as people were vexed with the family rule of the party. 

“Telangana is lagging behind in terms of development despite having good resources and quality human resources. Telangana deserves better. Telangana deserves the BJP,” he said and charged Mr Chandrase-khar Rao with being inefficient. He urged the people to vote for the BJP if they wanted “goods days to come.”

Taking a dig at the TRS for going in for premature dissolution of the Assembly, he said it took the decision because it failed to run the government for full five years. He criticised Mr Rao for his failure to deliver on his promise of creating Bangaru Telangana.

He said Mr Rao was creating an impression that the TRS was the only party that had fought for statehood, but that was not true. “Every party contributed to it and the BJP was the first party to espouse the cause of Telangana,” Mr Madhav said.

He said that both the TRS and the Congress which had called the BJP a communal party had supported the “communal MIM” and had no moral right to point fingers at his party.

Mr Madhav said the BJP did not have a sectarian approach.  The BJP had won in Kashmir where Muslims were in majority and Nagaland where Christians were in majority, he said.

Tags: ram madhav, k. chandrasekhar rao, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




