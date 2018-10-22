K Chandrasekhar Rao takes stock, sure of 100 seats

Hyderabad: Jolted by reports of electoral surveys that have projected tough going for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in at least 10-15 Assembly segments, TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, held lengthy discussions with all the 105 contestants on Sunday and warned them to “shed their complacency” and single-mindedly focus on winning their seats.

Holding a sort of electoral college session for the candidates, Mr Rao is said to have told them to intensify their campaigning, rebut Opposition charges that the TRS has copied its manifesto from theirs.

Mr Rao has set a target of winning 100 seats.