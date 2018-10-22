JAC to launch ‘#wetoo’ against TRS government

As a result, nearly 985 private junior colleges, about 2,300 schools, 185 degree and 85 post-graduate colleges are closed. The colleges are unable to maintain standards of education due to lack of funds.

Hyderabad: Alleging lack of development in the education department, the Telangana KG to PG Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be starting a #WeToo movement to fight the TRS.

The JAC which claims to represent all institutions from KG to PG has invited students, education and social activists, families of martyrs of the Telangana movement to participate saying that it was unhappy because students were suffering.

JAC convener Gouri Satish said, “We had tried to meet the TRS government to suggest some changes in the education department but they never fulfilled what they had promised. Therefore we decided to start the #WeToo movement. Even though our problems were heard many times and assurances given, we are very disappointed with the lack of implementation of the promises made to us.”

He said the fee reimbursements pending from last year and scholarships had not been paid. “As a result, nearly 985 private junior colleges, about 2,300 schools, 185 degree and 85 post-graduate colleges are closed. The colleges are unable to maintain standards of education due to lack of funds. The government has not appointed teaching faculty. It is also not encouraging private institutions,” Mr Satish said.

JAC president Ramana Reddy said the TRS had promised many things during the statehood agitation and the 2014 election campaign but had fulfilled only a few of them. "We never expected this kind of rule because of which every section of society is suffering.”

He said the JAC would launch the #WeToo movement on Wednesday and create awareness to defeat the TRS. “We have waited for four-and-a-half years to see whether the promises made to us were fulfilled.”