search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Didn’t let me speak, says Vijayashanti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 22, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Ms Vijayashanti was reportedly invited to the Bhainsa meeting as a star campaigner.
Vijayashanti
 Vijayashanti

ADILABAD: Congress leaders left their star campaigner actress Vijayashanti ‘speechless’ at party president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting at Bhainsa on Saturday.  She was not allowed to address the meeting, and was left fuming.

Ms Vijayashanti questioned the state party leadership, including TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and campaign committee chairman Mallu Batti Vikramarka, about not being allowed to speak, but received no answers.

 

Ms Vijayashanti was reportedly invited to the Bhainsa meeting as a star campaigner. Once there, all she was allowed to do was wave to the crowd twice before Mr Rahul Gandhi arrived. After that, she was confined to her seat.

Ms Vijayashanti has reportedly described the way she was treated as an insult to women. After she spoke her mind, one of three AICC observers reportedly apologised to her.

However, some sources said Ms Vijayashanti had refused to address the gathering before the arrival of Mr Rahul Gandhi. They said she wanted to speak in the presence of the Congress president, but was not given a chance.

The party had not fine-tuned its schedule for the meeting. Some leaders did not follow protocol and walked about on the dais while others were seen standing near their chairs and waving to the crowd.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy was asked to speak after Mr Rahul Gandhi had addressed the gathering, which is against protocol. Mr Gandhi was seen pointing to his watch while speaking to AICC general secretary R.C. Khuntia, clearly indicating that he wanted Mr Revanth Reddy to complete his speech quickly as he wanted to travel to Kamareddy for the next meeting. 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, vijayashanti
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

Top 5 safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh

That car with all the fancy bells and whistles is purely wasteful if it doesn’t offer you protection in the case of a crash.
 

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu dined at Saravana Bhavan, a popular south Indian restaurant in Brussels. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 

Rupee fall, high NPAs still cause for concern: former RBI Governor Jalan

Terming the Modi government's performance as a mixed story, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan on Sunday said the declining value of rupee and high non-performing assets continue to remain a cause for concern.(Photo: Youtube)
 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu will fix seat sharing, says L Ramana

N Chandrababu Naidu

TRS suppressing true workers, says senior

TRS leader, Gudimalla Ravi Kumar, has alleged that the TRS is suppressing real party workers who fought for the cause of a separate statehood and is spreading the red carpet for leaders who defect from other parties.

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells candidates their strengths, flaws

Caretaker Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao shares a light moment with former Assembly speaker Madhusudhanachary and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy after a meeting at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad. (DC)

Oppn alliance should not be at 'cost of containing Congress': Salman Khurshid

When asked whether it is possible for Congress to come to power on its own, the former external affairs minister said 'it is obviously difficult today'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Will DK Shivakumar gain by raking up row?

DK Shivakumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham