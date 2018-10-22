Didn’t let me speak, says Vijayashanti

ADILABAD: Congress leaders left their star campaigner actress Vijayashanti ‘speechless’ at party president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting at Bhainsa on Saturday. She was not allowed to address the meeting, and was left fuming.

Ms Vijayashanti questioned the state party leadership, including TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and campaign committee chairman Mallu Batti Vikramarka, about not being allowed to speak, but received no answers.

Ms Vijayashanti was reportedly invited to the Bhainsa meeting as a star campaigner. Once there, all she was allowed to do was wave to the crowd twice before Mr Rahul Gandhi arrived. After that, she was confined to her seat.

Ms Vijayashanti has reportedly described the way she was treated as an insult to women. After she spoke her mind, one of three AICC observers reportedly apologised to her.

However, some sources said Ms Vijayashanti had refused to address the gathering before the arrival of Mr Rahul Gandhi. They said she wanted to speak in the presence of the Congress president, but was not given a chance.

The party had not fine-tuned its schedule for the meeting. Some leaders did not follow protocol and walked about on the dais while others were seen standing near their chairs and waving to the crowd.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy was asked to speak after Mr Rahul Gandhi had addressed the gathering, which is against protocol. Mr Gandhi was seen pointing to his watch while speaking to AICC general secretary R.C. Khuntia, clearly indicating that he wanted Mr Revanth Reddy to complete his speech quickly as he wanted to travel to Kamareddy for the next meeting.