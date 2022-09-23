  
TRS to showcase Banjara, Adivasi Bhavans in Hyd to lure ST voters in Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 23, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 (Photo: DC)
HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is taking no chances in ensuring its victory in the upcoming Munugode Assembly bypoll. In the campaign, the party would showcase the recently inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills to lure voters from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

The party devised plans to transport 1,000 Adivasis and Banjaras from Munugode constituency by buses every day for them to have a feel of the two installations erected by the TRS government at a cost of over Rs 60 crore with all modern amenities for their benefit. There, they can hold functions, meetings and other ceremonies free of cost.

The tours will start from every village and mandal in full scale after the Bathukamma festival on September 25.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 and later addressed a public meeting of Banjaras and Adivasis at the NTR Stadium. Rao said the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad has ‘Banjara’ in its name but there was not even a square yard for Banjaras there in the 60-years of the Seemandhra rulers.

He said he constructed Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills spread over 61,544 sqft and the Adivasi Bhavan in 82,009 sqft and this was possible because of the formation of the Telangana state and due to “self-rule”.

The party will also host a lunch to those who are ferried to these installations by buses.

The TRS is also trying to garner the support of the toddy-tapper community in Munugode by supplying toddy palm seeds free of cost, which were specially procured from Bihar. Party leaders hope all these initiatives will show excellent results in the Munugode bypoll.

TRS former Lok Sabha member from Bhongir constituency Narsaiah Goud is actively taking part in the distribution of toddy palm seeds in Munugode. The party is devising more such programmes to reach out to voters from every caste.

Energy minister Jagadish Reddy told Deccan Chronicle, “The idea is to create awareness among the tribal population on the availability of two modern buildings with all the amenities in posh Banjara Hills that they can make use of for various purposes.”

Infobox:

Caste equations in Munugode:

Total voters: 2.10 lakh
BCs: 45%
SCs: 16.5%
STs: 10%
Muslims; 3.5%
Others: 25%

