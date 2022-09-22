Revanth urges Rahul to lead Congress

Hyderabad: Led by its president A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday approved a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress.

At a meeting of PCC delegations presided over by Rajmohan Unnithan, the Pradesh Returning Officer, the resolution was passed by PCC president Revanth Reddy.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders barring MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and MLA T Jagga Reddy.

The TPCC resolution follows resolutions passed by the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Another resolution approved during the meeting authorised Sonia Gandhi, the president of the AICC, to propose candidates for Telangana’s PCC president, office bearers, and AICC members.

Before adopting the resolution, the PCC meeting proclaimed the election process to be complete and announced a total of 386 members as elected from Telangana.

Briefing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Rajmohan, stated, "The resolution was unanimously passed and I adopted the resolution to AICC.”

He said that this marked the end of the election's first phase, which lasted from November 1 to April 15. “For the first time in the party's 137-year history, digital membership was taken up, and Telangana placed second nationally,” he said. However, the resolutions backing Rahul and the number of PCC members have raised eyebrows within the party with some senior Congress leaders walking out before Revanth could pass the resolutions. “This has sent the wrong message, contradicting what Rahul has been urging. Incidentally, the resolution was passed within a day of Revanth’s visit to the leader who is carrying out Bharat Jodo yatra,” said a senior party leader.

Concerns were also expressed regarding the final PCC member list. Under normal provisions, the number of members could be 238 (two each for constituency) and another 36 (15% co-option members). It was argued that the party’s constitution does not support the latest figure of 386 under the existing norms. It is believed that the figure may touch 400 in the coming days. “It means they have added 145 instead of 36 for the co-option category. This exceeds by 112 and no one knows how the list was prepared and details are yet to be made public,” said the senior party leader.