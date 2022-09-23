Reject bill on renaming NTR varsity, TD chief tells Governor

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former chief minister and TD national president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called on the Governor and Chancellor of NTR Health University Biswabhusan Harichandan to seek his intervention against the bill that renames the university as Dr YSR Health University.

Naidu appealed to the governor to reject the bill, saying it was introduced in the assembly “without the knowledge of the chancellor.”

Later, Naidu told the media the bill is highly unethical and irrelevant. What was the need for the government to bring in the legislation in such a hurry, he asked.

He said that in the past 24 years, several thousands of students obtained medical degrees from the colleges affiliated to this university. Out of the 32 medical colleges in the state, 16 colleges, including 3 private and five government institutions, were established during the TD terms. But the Jagan government did nothing for the health sector, he said.

Referring to a reply from the Centre to Vijayasai Reddy’s question in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that only three new medical colleges in the state have received approvals during the Jagan government.

Though the TD struggled a lot to get the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), chief minister Jagan did not even bother to supply water to it, Naidu said.