  
Nation Politics 22 Sep 2022 Reject bill on renam ...
Nation, Politics

Reject bill on renaming NTR varsity, TD chief tells Governor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:37 am IST
A file photo of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam. (Image: DC)
 A file photo of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam. (Image: DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former chief minister and TD national president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called on the Governor and Chancellor of NTR Health University Biswabhusan Harichandan to seek his intervention against the bill that renames the university as Dr YSR Health University.

Naidu appealed to the governor to reject the bill, saying it was introduced in the assembly “without the knowledge of the chancellor.”

Later, Naidu told the media the bill is highly unethical and irrelevant. What was the need for the government to bring in the legislation in such a hurry, he asked.

He said that in the past 24 years, several thousands of students obtained medical degrees from the colleges affiliated to this university. Out of the 32 medical colleges in the state, 16 colleges, including 3 private and five government institutions, were established during the TD terms. But the Jagan government did nothing for the health sector, he said.

Referring to a reply from the Centre to Vijayasai Reddy’s question in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that only three new medical colleges in the state have received approvals during the Jagan government.

Though the TD struggled a lot to get the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), chief minister Jagan did not even bother to supply water to it, Naidu said.

...
Tags: ntr university, chandrababu naidu, tdp ysrc fight
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

No disrespect towards NTR, never spoke against great leader: CM Jagan
Pandemonium in council over changing NTR varsity’s name
Jagan removes NTR's name from health university, names it after YSR

Latest From Nation

The ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search & rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations from high seas. (DC Photo File)

Indigenous INS Nipun, INS Nistar launched

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By arrangement)

3 cases against Azhar & Co. for stampede

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have nabbed 13 smugglers and seized 23 logs of red sanders (Photo Deccan Chronicle/File)

13 held, Rs 50 lakh worth red sanders logs seized in Tirupati

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 (Photo: DC)

TRS to showcase Banjara, Adivasi Bhavans in Hyd to lure ST voters in Munugode bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Letters to Sonia Gandhi is Tharoor's only contribution to party: Gourav Vallabh

Vallabh's remarks were in reference to the letter sent by a group of 23 leaders, including Tharoor, to Sonia Gandhi in 2020. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress president post is ideological and not organisational, says Rahul

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari on Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Digvijay Singh to contest for Congress' president post: Sources

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->