Issue land pattas within 90 days, focus on revamping of government hostels

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to issue house pattas to the beneficiaries within 90 days and provide all basic amenities in Jagananna housing colonies before the completion of the house constructions.

Jagan said that 21.25 lakh houses were sanctioned, of which 15.6 lakh were in the first phase and the rest 5.65 lakh in the second phase.

The CM held a review meeting on housing, revenue, municipal and urban development and tribal development here on Thursday. He said priority should be given to housing and all goals should be met besides focusing on the districts that are lagging behind.

Special interest should be shown in the construction of houses in agency areas. All amenities should be provided in Jagananna colonies, he said.

The officials said that for the year 2022-23, Rs 4,318 crore worth of houses were built. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses and in the second 5.56 lakh houses were sanctioned. Once rains recede, the works will be expedited. Plans are afoot to complete 70,000 houses phase-wise, the officials said, adding that the works on Option 3 are being put on the fast track.

On TIDCO houses, the officials said works are completed and they will be distributed by December while quality is being maintained. The CM asked them to create awareness among the beneficiaries.

Regarding issuing of pattas in 90 days, the officials said 96,800 persons were given pattas within 90 days of applying and another 1.07 applications are being cleared.

During a review on Nadu Nedu, Jagan said that a Special Officer should be appointed for monitoring the administration of Gurukul schools, the SC ST BC Minorities welfare hostels and this should be done on the lines of the functioning of MEOs, and SOPs should be prepared besides developing an App.

Constant monitoring should be done on basic amenities, quality of food and administration.

Jagan said that focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels in the second phase and the cosmetics given should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidyakanuka kits.

He said the quality of food should be improved in all government hostels and the menu should be changed daily. A proposal to this effect should be given. He also said all hostels should have internet facility and doctors should regularly visit the hostels. An App should be created to monitor this, he said adding that vacancies in hostels should be identified and stocked.

The officials detailed the CM about works being undertaken and proposals made under Nadu Nedu which include, toilets, electrification, drinking water, painting, repairs, compound walls, mosquito proofing, furniture, bunker beds, garbage bins, modernization of kitchens and needed materials and utensils besides 55 inch TV set and sports material and library books.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Rajanna Dora, Municipal and Urban Development Minister A Suresh, Minister for Housing J Ramesh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, APSCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Municipal and Urban Development Special CSY Srilakshmi, Revenue Special CS, Sai Prasad, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Energy Special CS Vijayanand, PCCF Anand Jha, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Survey Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Sidharth Jain, Finance Department Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar were present.