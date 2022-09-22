  
Nation Politics 22 Sep 2022 Issue land pattas wi ...
Nation, Politics

Issue land pattas within 90 days, focus on revamping of government hostels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Jagan said that focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels in the second phase and the cosmetics given should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidyakanuka kits. — PTI
 Jagan said that focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels in the second phase and the cosmetics given should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidyakanuka kits. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to issue house pattas to the beneficiaries within 90 days and provide all basic amenities in Jagananna housing colonies before the completion of the house constructions.

Jagan said that 21.25 lakh houses were sanctioned, of which 15.6 lakh were in the first phase and the rest 5.65 lakh in the second phase.

The CM held a review meeting on housing, revenue, municipal and urban development and tribal development here on Thursday. He said priority should be given to housing and all goals should be met besides focusing on the districts that are lagging behind.

Special interest should be shown in the construction of houses in agency areas. All amenities should be provided in Jagananna colonies, he said.

The officials said that for the year 2022-23, Rs 4,318 crore worth of houses were built. In the first phase, 15.6 lakh houses and in the second 5.56 lakh houses were sanctioned. Once rains recede, the works will be expedited. Plans are afoot to complete 70,000 houses phase-wise, the officials said, adding that the works on Option 3 are being put on the fast track.

On TIDCO houses, the officials said works are completed and they will be distributed by December while quality is being maintained. The CM asked them to create awareness among the beneficiaries.

Regarding issuing of pattas in 90 days, the officials said 96,800 persons were given pattas within 90 days of applying and another 1.07 applications are being cleared.

During a review on Nadu Nedu, Jagan said that a Special Officer should be appointed for monitoring the administration of Gurukul schools, the SC ST BC Minorities welfare hostels and this should be done on the lines of the functioning of MEOs, and SOPs should be prepared besides developing an App.

Constant monitoring should be done on basic amenities, quality of food and administration.

Jagan said that focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels in the second phase and the cosmetics given should be of good quality and steps should be taken to include this in the Vidyakanuka kits.

He said the quality of food should be improved in all government hostels and the menu should be changed daily. A proposal to this effect should be given. He also said all hostels should have internet facility and doctors should regularly visit the hostels. An App should be created to monitor this, he said adding that vacancies in hostels should be identified and stocked.

The officials detailed the CM about works being undertaken and proposals made under Nadu Nedu which include, toilets, electrification, drinking water, painting, repairs, compound walls, mosquito proofing, furniture, bunker beds, garbage bins, modernization of kitchens and needed materials and utensils besides 55 inch TV set and sports material and library books.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Rajanna Dora, Municipal and Urban Development Minister A Suresh, Minister for Housing J Ramesh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, APSCL Chairman D Dora Babu, Municipal and Urban Development Special CSY Srilakshmi, Revenue Special CS, Sai Prasad, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Energy Special CS Vijayanand, PCCF Anand Jha, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Survey Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Sidharth Jain, Finance Department Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar were present.

...
Tags: jagananna housing colony, house site patta distribution, tidco houses
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search & rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations from high seas. (DC Photo File)

Indigenous INS Nipun, INS Nistar launched

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By arrangement)

3 cases against Azhar & Co. for stampede

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have nabbed 13 smugglers and seized 23 logs of red sanders (Photo Deccan Chronicle/File)

13 held, Rs 50 lakh worth red sanders logs seized in Tirupati

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 (Photo: DC)

TRS to showcase Banjara, Adivasi Bhavans in Hyd to lure ST voters in Munugode bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Letters to Sonia Gandhi is Tharoor's only contribution to party: Gourav Vallabh

Vallabh's remarks were in reference to the letter sent by a group of 23 leaders, including Tharoor, to Sonia Gandhi in 2020. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress president post is ideological and not organisational, says Rahul

A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari on Sept. 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Digvijay Singh to contest for Congress' president post: Sources

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->