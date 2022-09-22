  
Gadkari lays foundation for eight road projects at a cost of Rs 3,000 cr

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visits a photo exhibition after laying foundation stone for eight NH projects worth Rs.3,000 crore at the Arts college in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar
Vijayawada: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation in virtual mode on Thursday for eight projects stretching a distance of 129km with an investment of nearly Rs 3,000 crore in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari.

The projects include the construction of a two-lane road connecting Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru, the construction of four a lane-flyover at Morampudi, the construction of a four-lane flyover at Jonnada, the construction of a four-lane flyover in Undrajavaram, the construction of a four-lane flyover at Tetali, the construction of a four-lane flyover in Kaikaram, the four-laning of Samarlakota to Achampeta Junction connecting Kakinada Anchorage Port and the four-laning of Vakalapudi-Annavaram via Uppada Beach road connecting the Kakinada Anchorage Port.

The duration for completion of the projects is fixed for 24 months and the main objectives are to enhance safety and level of service for the road users and also to enhance efficiency of the project highway with better operation and maintenance.

The projects are being taken up with minimal adverse impact on local population and road user due to road construction, minimal adverse impact on environment and minimal additional acquisition of land.

