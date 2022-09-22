  
Nation Politics 22 Sep 2022 Digvijay Singh to co ...
Nation, Politics

Digvijay Singh to contest for Congress' president post: Sources

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
Congress leader Digvijay Singh (ANI)
 Congress leader Digvijay Singh (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijay Singh is likely to contest for the position of party's national president, sources said on Thursday.

As per the sources, Singh will reach Delhi today, where he is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The process of filing nominations for the post of party chief will begin on September 24 and will continue till September 30. The election is scheduled for October 17 and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest the party's presidential elections, the sources said on Tuesday.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi will not come to Delhi leaving the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in between during the process of organisational election. The yatra is in Kerala at present and will enter Karnataka on September 29.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid growing buzz about a contest in the presidential election in the party, while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also signalled his desire to contest the election to elect a new party chief.

General Secretary of AICC, Madhusudan Mistry had said those who want to contest for the post of president will need the signatures of 10 delegates adding that no separate polling booth will be made for party leaders on Bharat Jodo Yatris including Rahul Gandhi.

...
Tags: digvijay singh, congress leader digvijay singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

News

Security audit conducted at Idupulapaya

News

Dugong conservation range notified by TN govt

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

The NIA officials have conducted searches at the PFI office located at Chandrayanagutta and seized computer hard disks, laptops, and organisers mobile phones. (Representational image: ANI)

NIA, ED raids PFI offices in AP, Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Yogi planning to take over Wakf property, alleges Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->