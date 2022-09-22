Digvijay Singh to contest for Congress' president post: Sources

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijay Singh is likely to contest for the position of party's national president, sources said on Thursday.

As per the sources, Singh will reach Delhi today, where he is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The process of filing nominations for the post of party chief will begin on September 24 and will continue till September 30. The election is scheduled for October 17 and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to contest the party's presidential elections, the sources said on Tuesday.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi will not come to Delhi leaving the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in between during the process of organisational election. The yatra is in Kerala at present and will enter Karnataka on September 29.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday amid growing buzz about a contest in the presidential election in the party, while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also signalled his desire to contest the election to elect a new party chief.

General Secretary of AICC, Madhusudan Mistry had said those who want to contest for the post of president will need the signatures of 10 delegates adding that no separate polling booth will be made for party leaders on Bharat Jodo Yatris including Rahul Gandhi.