  
Nation Politics 22 Sep 2022 Congress blows bugle ...
Nation, Politics

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 11:30 am IST
File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)
 File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress' central election authority on Thursday issued a notification for the AICC president polls, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi.

In the notification issued, Chairman of the Central Election Authority Madhusudan Mistry, under the power vested in him by provision of Article XVIII of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, announced the election of the president of the party to be held as per the given schedule.

According to the notification, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be on October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17. The counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

"Now therefore, I hereby call upon the delegates of the Congress Party to elect the President of Indian National Congress in accordance with the provision made under Article XVIII," Mistry said in the notification.

The nomination form will be available at the AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, according to the notification.

The race for the Congress president's post hotted up on Wednesday with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot giving a clear indication that he could enter the poll fray and Shashi Tharoor meeting the party's poll panel chief to enquire about the nomination formalities.

After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief.

The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

...
Tags: congress president election, aicc president polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul permission not required to contest Cong presidential poll: party

Latest From Nation

Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI file image)

Tamil Nadu news capsule: EPS group reaches affidavits of GC members to ECI

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces have arrested over 100 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders during raids across 10 states. (Representational image:ANI)

NIA, ED arrest over 100 Popular Front leaders in raids across 10 states

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Justifying the renaming of the Health University, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the state assembly that it was to give “due credit” to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (Photo: NTR University of Health Sciences)

No disrespect towards NTR, never spoke against great leader: CM Jagan



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Yogi planning to take over Wakf property, alleges Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

How YSR's name fits health university, asks Naidu

Telugu Desam chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu. (DC Image)

TD leaders slam Jagan for changing the name of Health University

File photo of Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Will file Cong prez poll nomination if party people wish so: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->