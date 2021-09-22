YSRC legislator seeks CBI probe in AP FiberNet scam

MLA Maddisetty Venugopal requested Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek such a probe, saying there was a lot of irregularities in the tender process during the Telugu Desam government. (ANI)

Vijayawada: A CBI probe has been sought in the AP Fibernet scam. YSR Congress MLA Maddisetty Venugopal requested Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek such a probe, saying there was a lot of irregularities in the tender process during the Telugu Desam government.

The MLA said he had lodged complaints in the past, but in vain.

The contract was awarded to the consortium violating all set norms of bidding, he said.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Tuesday, the MLA who lost the bid gave a blow-by-blow account of how the bidding process was “rigged in a predetermined manner.”

He said the consortium comprising Tera Soft, Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd and Horizon Broadcast LLP was declared L1 (lowest bidder) while his company PACE Power Systems Private Limited was named L2.

Venugopal claimed that the Tera Soft consortium failed to meet the conditions on all counts as it failed in relation to the general conditions. Horizon, one of the three bidders in the consortium, was not a registered company but an LLP, he said.

He also alleged that the financial conditions were not met as its capital was way less than the prescribed amount and the technical terms were also breached as it had no experience of the cable optic work in India.

Topping it all, Tera Soft was blacklisted for a year by APTS and the ban was lifted after two months in violation of norms and the letter was issued by a non-competent authority.

The MLA said the documents of bidders related to tenders were not uploaded online till L1 and L2 were finalized. He had given a complaint to the APSFCL MD on these irregularities.

He said Tera Soft has given a fake experience certificate of Signum Digital Network regarding the supply and installation of digital head-end and added that they have also violated many other terms of the contract. The APSFCL has also called four tenders related to setup boxes, CC Cameras, Bharath Net Phase 2 of worth Rs 2,700 crore, he said, and urged the chief minister to investigate irregularities in these tenders also.

The MLA said Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM had brought in provisions for judicial preview and reverse tendering systems for transparent and corruption-free governance in contrast to the “corrupt practices” of the previous government.