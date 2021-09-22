Nation Politics 22 Sep 2021 CM Jagan responsible ...
CM Jagan responsible for attacks, encroachments: TD leader Nara Lokesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:39 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Lokesh says CM’s relatives occupied land of minority family
Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh (Twitter)
Vijayawada: Telugu Desam National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday blamed the 'faction gangs' of the ruling YSR Congress for the attack on TD leader Bathina Sarada's house at Kopparru village in Prathipadu assembly constituency in Guntur district.

Lokesh alleged that an SI was also injured in the latest attack by YSRC mobs on the TD leader's house. He demanded that the police officers association clarify whether they would still defend and support the actions of the ruling party.

 

The TD leader also demanded that it was high time the police officers stopped heaping praise on the ruling party and rather start taking action against the culprits in the ongoing attacks.

Lokesh alleged that the YSRC leaders launched an indiscriminate attack on the family members of the TD leader in Kopparru.

The TD leader held the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government responsible for the joint suicide attempt made by all the four family members of Akbar Basha at Chagalamarri in Kurnool district. He alleged that it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's relative Tirupal Reddy who had occupied the land of the Basha family.

 

He said the Basha family attempted suicide only after the land-grabbers once again threatened them and refused to return the land. “Jagan Reddy would be personally held responsible if any member of the Akbar family lost his or her life.”

Lokesh demanded that the CM take personal responsibility to return the land to the Basha family and said stringent action should be taken against the CM's relatives who grabbed land of a Minority family.

Tags: jaganmohan reddy, mlc nara lokesh, bathina sarada, ysrc, jagan mohan reddy, akbar basha, tirupal reddy, basha family
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


