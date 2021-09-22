Nation Politics 22 Sep 2021 Modi to take stock o ...
Nation, Politics

Modi to take stock of Indo-US ties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Mr Modi said regional and global issues of mutual interest would be discussed at the bilateral meeting with the US President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for his visit to the USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including POTUS. (PTI Photo)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for his visit to the USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including POTUS. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Ahead of his departure for the United States on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership along with US President Joe Biden during the visit, adding that he was also looking forward to meeting vice-president Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology, besides meetings with the Australian and Japanese PMs. With the situation in Afghanistan expected to be one of the key areas of discussion, Mr Modi said regional and global issues of mutual interest would be discussed at the bilateral meeting with the US President. He added the four-nation Quad Summit would identify priorities for future engagements based on a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region.  

The PM said: “My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners -- Japan and Australia -- and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues.”

 

Mr Modi said: “I will be visiting the USA 22-25 September 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America… During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. I am also looking forward to meeting Vice-President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology.”

He added: “I will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan. The summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region. I will also meet Prime Minister Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Suga of Japan to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue our useful exchanges on regional and global issues.”

 

On his schedule in New York, Mr Modi said: “I will conclude my visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.”

...
Tags: narendra modi, us president joe biden, kamala harris, quad summit, afghanistan, prime minister scott morrison, japan prime minister yoshihide suga
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 23 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Although, breakthrough cases are mild, the patients require oxygen support and anti-body cocktail for treatment in severe conditions. Representational Image. (AFP)

GHMC remains worst Covid-hit in Telangana

Sources in the TRS said that once the standing committee was appointed without a comprehensive plan in choosing the members, the party would lose its hold in the Greater Hyderabad council. (Twitter)

GHMC standing committee ‘appointed’; Corporators warned against leaking info

News

AP gamblers lose safe havens in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamul Congress

Babul Supriyo. (Photo: ANI)

Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns, many in race for top post

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submits his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI)

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->