KCR turned Telangana into debt-ridden state: Jithender Reddy

Karimnagar: BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy on Tuesday alleged that even after 20 days into the month, the government was unable to sanction pension money under the Aasara scheme, he said. Several aged persons were facing a lot of hardships unable to purchase their medicines.

The government had once again postponed the waiving of farm loans. Besides, 74 engineering colleges had shut down as they were not given fee reimbursement money by the government, he said.

Jithender Reddy, a former minister and BJP election incharge of Huzurabad constituency, alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had taken a surplus state achieved with the sacrifices of thousands of youth, and turned it into a debt-ridden state.

Speaking to mediapersons in Huzurabad, Jitendar Reddy said that during the GHMC elections, the CM had promised Rs 10,000 to families affected by the floods but had betrayed them after the polls.

The CM had promised Huzurnagar Rs 150 crore for its development but did not keep his promise.

He pointed out that Finance minister T. Harish Rao had boasted that he would develop Dubbak on par with Siddipet, but did not visit the place after losing the bypol. The same would repeat at Huzurabad, he claimed.

With regard to the charge of minister K.T. Rama Rao that the Centre was not giving money to the state government, Jithender Reddy said the government had earned Rs 76,000 crore from state’s own revenue, and Rs 36,000 crore from excise.

He said the Centre funded the self employment guarantee scheme, villages, mandals and zilla parishads, sheep and buffaloes rearing scheme and Mission Bhagiratha. He said the state government was using Central funds under Surva Shiska Abhiyan and for health by renaming projects.

He warned police officials against lodging “cases illegally” against the BJP activists. He said that a review will be conducted on illegal arrests along with lodging complaints to the Election Commission and to the Human Right Commission.

He said the BJP wsa receiving huge response after the meeting at Nirmal of Union minister Amit Shah. Shah would participate in the election campaign in Huzurabad, Jithender Reddy said.