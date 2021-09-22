Nation Politics 22 Sep 2021 KCR turned Telangana ...
Nation, Politics

KCR turned Telangana into debt-ridden state: Jithender Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 7:20 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 7:30 am IST
He said that during GHMC elections, the CM had promised Rs 10,000 to families affected by the floods but had betrayed them after the polls
He pointed out that Finance minister T. Harish Rao had boasted that he would develop Dubbak on par with Siddipet, but did not visit the place after losing the bypol. The same would repeat at Huzurabad, he claimed. — Facebook
 He pointed out that Finance minister T. Harish Rao had boasted that he would develop Dubbak on par with Siddipet, but did not visit the place after losing the bypol. The same would repeat at Huzurabad, he claimed. — Facebook

Karimnagar: BJP leader A.P. Jithender Reddy on Tuesday alleged that even after 20 days into the month, the government was unable to sanction pension money under the Aasara scheme, he said. Several aged persons were facing a lot of hardships unable to purchase their medicines.

The government had once again postponed the waiving of farm loans. Besides, 74 engineering colleges had shut down as they were not given fee reimbursement money by the government, he said.

 

Jithender Reddy, a former minister and BJP election incharge of Huzurabad constituency,  alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had taken a surplus state achieved with the sacrifices of thousands of youth, and turned it into a debt-ridden state.

Speaking to mediapersons in Huzurabad, Jitendar Reddy said that during the GHMC elections, the CM had promised Rs 10,000 to families affected by the floods but had betrayed them after the polls.

The CM had promised Huzurnagar Rs 150 crore for its development but did not keep his promise.

 

He pointed out that Finance minister T. Harish Rao had boasted that he would develop Dubbak on par with Siddipet, but did not visit the place after losing the bypol. The same would repeat at Huzurabad, he claimed.

With regard to the charge of minister K.T. Rama Rao that the Centre was not giving money to the state government, Jithender Reddy said the government had earned Rs 76,000 crore from state’s own revenue, and Rs 36,000 crore from excise.

He said the Centre funded the self employment guarantee scheme, villages, mandals and zilla parishads, sheep and buffaloes rearing scheme and Mission Bhagiratha. He said the state government was using Central funds under Surva Shiska Abhiyan and for health by renaming projects.

 

He warned police officials against lodging “cases illegally” against the BJP activists. He said that a review will be conducted on illegal arrests along with lodging complaints to the Election Commission and to the Human Right Commission.

He said the BJP wsa receiving huge response after the meeting at Nirmal of Union minister Amit  Shah. Shah would participate in the election campaign in Huzurabad, Jithender Reddy said.

...
Tags: aasara pensions delayed telangana, farm loan waiver delayed telangana, telangana deb-ridden
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 22 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The National Highways sanctioned Rs 310 crore for work on the connectivity between the NH 44 Road at Bellary Bypass and the Chennai Highway Road at Pangal Road on the outskirts of Anantapur. — Representational image/DC

Highway expansion works begin in Anantapur

The zoo had around 25 to 28 lakh visitors a year before the pandemic’s start. After a drastic dip in the visitor footfalls, things got better after the lockdowns were lifted, but very soon people again stopped visiting the zoo, the PRO said. — Twitter

Nehru Zoo Park struggles to earn revenue even after lifting of lockdown

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister D. Sridhar Babu, MLC Jeevan Reddy distributed sarees as Bathukamma Kanuka to women on behalf of Kokkirala Raghupati Rao Charitable Trust on the occasion of former MLC Premsagar Rao's birthday celebrations held in Mancherial on Tuesday. — DC Image

Boosted by Indravelli success, Premsagar birthday celebrated as big show by Congress

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)

No discussion on filling vacant berths during Delhi visit: Basavaraj Bommai

With too many aspirants, Bommai is under pressure to expand the cabinet and fill up four vacant berths. (PTI)

BJP threatens EC of taking legal steps seeking stay on Bhowanipore bypolls

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (PTI file photo)

Newly sworn-in Punjab CM Channi appeals Centre to repeal farm laws

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->