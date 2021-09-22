Gujarat drug case used by opposition to defame AP, says minister Perni

Nani asked whether it was true, or not, the allegation that the previous TD government smuggled red sandalwood logs to Japan through Naidu’s Heritage firm’s vans. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Tuesday flayed Telugu Desam and its “friendly media” for their “attempt to defame Andhra Pradesh” by linking the state to the Gujarat narcotics seizure case.

Speaking to the media here, the minister said a person residing in Chennai had used a Vijayawada address for his business and was caught transporting drugs via Gujarat to Delhi. “Although the incident happened a week ago, TD leaders with their media channels, like the Andhra Talibans, are distorting facts and showcasing as if Vijayawada has turned into a hub for narcotics.”

He said the Vijayawada police commissioner had already denied any connection for AP with the Gujarat drug case. “Yet, a section of the media is “spreading false stories” to defame the state and the government.

Nani asked whether it was true, or not, the allegation that the previous TD government smuggled red sandalwood logs to Japan through Naidu’s Heritage firm’s vans. He said the opposition has been splurging money on social media posts to defame the government. “But, no matter how many posts are put on social media, the people are with Chief Minister Jagan. The CM has facilitated a landslide victory for the party in the recent ZPTC and MPTC polls,” he said.