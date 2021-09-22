Nation Politics 22 Sep 2021 Get ready to dethron ...
Nation, Politics

Get ready to dethrone TRS government by 2023: Javadekar

A large number of government employees had retired from service, but no recruitment was taken up, he said
Javadekar alleged that Covid-19 deaths were high in Telangana state as the government had failed to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of the centre. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: Former union minister Prakash Javadekar called upon the people to gear up for another fight like the separate state movement to dethrone the “anti-people, corrupt and dictator rule” of the TRS government. “There is no ‘government of the people’ here, only Kalvakuntla family is ruling the state,” he said.

Javadekar was speaking at an event at Nizamsagar crossroads on the 25th day of the Praja Sangrama Yatra of TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay. The yatra has covered 300 km, and reached Kamareddy town on Tuesday to a rousing welcome from BJP activists. Sanjay’s yatra will change the political scene of Telangana state, he said.

 

Javadekar said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had ignored all his poll promises. A large number of government employees had retired from service, but no recruitment was taken up, he said.

On other issues, Javadekar alleged that Covid-19 deaths were high in Telangana state as the government had failed to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme of the centre. He said only Prime Minister Narendra modi could carry out surgical strikes on Pakistan and extend a helping hand to the common peopl and farmers, he said.

Sanjay demanded that the state government reveal why Nizam Sugar Factory had remained closed. The Chief Minister should give an assurance to farmers that paddy would be procured by the state government, he said. If the government failed to rescue paddy and maize farmers, “the BJP will attack the farmhouse of KCR,” he warned.

 

Sanjay recalled the murder of former BJP Nizamabad district president Revuri Surender by Naxalites and said the BJP would always respect and recall the sacrifices of party cadre. He praised the people of Kamareddy for playing a vital role in the Telangana movement and noted that police constable Kistaiah had sacrificed his life for the cause.

Sanjay said that Congress and TRS leaders were deliberately raking up the drugs issue to divert the attention of people away from the BJP padayatra. “Drugs are being used by only rich people and it is no way connected with the common man,” he opined.

 

He said Telangana state is the ‘adda’ of Hindus and there is no place for parties other than the BJP.

BJP Kamareddy district president and former MLA T. Aruna Tara, former zilla parishad chairman K.P. Venkata Ramana Reddy, padayatra in-charge Manohar Reddy, Venugopal Goud and others were present.

