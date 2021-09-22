Nation Politics 22 Sep 2021 Fight of Opposition ...
Nation, Politics

Fight of Opposition parties to continue till Modi govt is removed from power: Yechury

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 6:56 pm IST
Modi is talking to the heads of foreign nations during his US visit and the concern is what he will sell off there, the CPI (M) leader said
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI file photo)
 CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: The fight of 19 opposition parties to save the country has begun like a people's movement and it will continue till the Modi government is ousted from power, and many parties are also joining in, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday.

Yechury, who participated in a protest held here by a number of non-BJP, non-TRS opposition parties, recalled the announcement (in August) of 19 parties to organise joint protests across the country from September 20 to 30.

 

Samajwadi Party has also joined the 19, he said.

"What is the main idea today?... not seeking certain demands from the Modi government. Today, we, people, are announcing. It is beginning today. We have to save India first. The significance of this dharna is that a people's movement is beginning to save the country," he said, addressing the gathering at 'Dharna Chowk' here.

The protests would continue beyond September 30, he said.

"Nineteen parties have come together at the national-level. But, many parties are joining with this in every State. This has begun like a massive people's movement. This fight will continue till we can save our India and dethrone Modi from power. We all are making this promise today," he said.

 

The Modi government is destroying the four pillars of the Constitution - secular democracy, social justice, federalism and economic sovereignty ('samprabhuta'), he said.

If the Constitution is not there, there would be no democratic rights and it would lead to authoritarianism in the country, he said.

CBI or ED raids are being conducted on Opposition parties' leaders and they are made to surrender, he alleged. Statements are made that BJP would form the government regardless of who won the elections, he said.

Yechury, who attacked the NDA government, demanded provision of COVID-19 vaccine to all, direct income transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all those families who do not pay income tax and free distribution of food grains (languishing in central godowns).

 

The NDA government is not talking to the protesting farming community and the trade unions which are fighting against privatisation, he said.

Modi is talking to the heads of foreign nations during his US visit and the concern is what he will sell off there, the CPI (M) leader said.

The Opposition parties should be supported to safeguard the Constitution and the country, he said.

State Congress president and Parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy, leaders of Left parties, TDP, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and other parties spoke on the occasion.

 

The leaders of the 19 parties on August 20 said they would organise joint protests across the country from September 20 to 30 and urged the people to save the country for a better tomorrow.

...
Tags: modi govt, narendra modi, sitaram yechury, cpi (m), opposition parties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The top court had directed the Central government to issue simplified guidelines for the issuance of an official document relating to COVID-19 deaths to the family members of the deceased, who died due to coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

NDMA recommends Rs 50,000 as ex gratia amount to kin of those who died of COVID-19

The court was hearing a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the COVID treatment charges fixed by the state for treatment of coronavirus in private hospitals. (PTI)

HC questions Kerala govt logic behind fixing post COVID complications treatment rates

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials, the 21.26 kms new line (Line-6) from Gottigere to Nagawara is part of Phase-2 of the project. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka CM sets 2024 deadline to complete Phase-2 of Bengaluru Metro

During the meeting, Donepudi Sankar, CPI State leader said,

Andhra Pradesh: Left, Cong, TDP hold meeting ahead of Bharat Bandh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

No discussion on filling vacant berths during Delhi visit: Basavaraj Bommai

With too many aspirants, Bommai is under pressure to expand the cabinet and fill up four vacant berths. (PTI)

BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamul Congress

Babul Supriyo. (Photo: ANI)

BJP threatens EC of taking legal steps seeking stay on Bhowanipore bypolls

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (PTI file photo)

First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel is BJP's pick for Gujarat CM

Newly appointed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Sunday, September 12, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->