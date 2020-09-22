Nation Politics 22 Sep 2020 Rajya Sabha deputy c ...
Nation, Politics

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman offers tea to suspended MPs; goes on 24-hour fast

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 22, 2020, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 23, 2020, 12:09 am IST
Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for their "misconduct"
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs. (PTI)
 Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs. (PTI)

Tuesday turned out to be a day of symbolic fasting as two Rajya Sabha MPs, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, decided to go on an one-day fast for diametrically opposite reasons. While Pawar announced his fast in response to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs who were protesting against the two controversial farm bills, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman hoped his fast may inspire a feeling of "self-purification" within the parliamentarians who "humiliated" him.

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for their "misconduct" during the passage of two farm bills on Sunday. Some of them threw rule book, tore its page and climbed the secretary general's table as they attacked Harivansh for going ahead with the process of the bills' passage.

 

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Pawar bemoaned the conduct of Deputy Chairman Harivansh and the Modi government''s decision of "bulldozing" the Opposition in the House. The eight MPs were expelled for expressing their opinion, Pawar said, adding the depty chairman did not give priority to (House) rules.

The whole fasting drama began in the morning after Harivansh offered tea to Opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, and also wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind.

 

In the letter, he recalled his journey from a humble background and expressed his deep anguish at the "humiliating" conduct of several Opposition members towards him during the passage of farm bills on Sunday.

Meanwhile, PM Modi hailed Harivansh's offer of tea to the suspended MPs and said the "inspiring" and "statesmanlike" conduct of Harivansh will make every democracy lover proud.

On the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's letter to the president and the vice-president, Modi said, "I read the letter respected Harivansh ji wrote to the respected President. Every word of the letter has infused new confidence in our faith in democracy. This letter is inspirational and laudable too. There is truth in it and sensitivity too. I request every countryman to read it."

 

Praising the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's gesture to the MPs on dharna, Modi said, "To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on dharna shows that Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji."

The prime minister added, "For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy."

...
Tags: rajya sabha deputy chairman, harivansh, narendra modi, rajya sabha mps


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh shocker: Farmers receive Rs 1 as relief for crop damage

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015 cost the Centre Rs 517 crore

The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground. (PTI)

Ladakh border tensions: Indian, Chinese armies not to send more troops to frontline



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Union Cabinet as Akalis oppose farm Bills

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the outgoing Union Minister of Food Processing in Narendra Modi govt.

Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among MPs suspended for unruly behaviour over farm bills

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

After Opposition boycott, Rajya Sabha passes 7 major bills in under four hours

Today's proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham