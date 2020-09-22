Nation Politics 22 Sep 2020 Mamata dubs suspensi ...
Nation, Politics

Mamata dubs suspension of MPs 'fascist'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that some members “grossly crossed all barriers of all parliamentary decorum and etiquettes
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan meets suspended MPs staging a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan meets suspended MPs staging a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

New Delhi: A day after Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes with some members tearing papers, climbing on tables, shouting slogans and throwing the rule book at the Chair, eight members of Opposition parties were on Monday suspended for their “unruly behaviuor” for the remainder of the monsoon session.

Commenting on their suspension, Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said that some members “grossly crossed all barriers of all parliamentary decorum and etiquettes… thereby bringing down the prestige of the House.”

 

Opposition members say that the chaos ensued when the Chair did not allow division of votes on the farm Bills, which was passed by voice vote.

Those suspended from the Upper House include TMC’s Derek O Brien and Dola Sen, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’ Rajiv Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nazir Hussain, CPI(M)’s K.K. Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem.

Opposition parties hit out at the government over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs.

After the House adjourned for the day, suspended members sat on “indefinite” dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament premises.

 

Carrying pillows and blankets at the protest site, the MPs said "we will not budge".

"Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. The (Rajya Sabha) deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures yesterday,” Mr Kareem said.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, "Wake up crores of farmers of the country! The BJP government has mortgaged your life to Adani-Ambani, wake up and oppose this black law. We are on an agitation in Parliament, you should agitate outside. The BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We were terminated for opposing the Bill.”  

 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted in their support. "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," she said.

The eight members were suspended after minister of state for parliamentary affairs, V. Murleedharan, read out a motion seeking their suspension on Monday. It was put to vote and was carried by voice vote.

 

Soon after the Zero Hour, Mr Naidu said that he was “pained” at the happenings during the passage of the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, on Sunday. The chairman said that some members came to the well of the House and hurled papers, the rule book at the deputy chairman and abused him.

Mr Naidu also rejected the no-confidence motion moved by 47 members from the Opposition benches against deputy chairman Harivansh, who was presiding when the ruckus over farm Bills took place on Sunday, citing Rajya Sabha rules and precedents.

 

Mr Naidu said that he had gone through the entire proceedings of the House on Sunday in the light of the allegations made against the deputy chairman.

Mr Naidu said the deputy chairman was physically threatened and if marshals had not been called on time “what would have happened to the deputy chairman… Such behaviour was very unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable and one that tarnished the image of Parliament, particularly of the House of Elders.”

According to reports, amidst the chaos on Sunday, when the Opposition was protesting the Bills, the telecast was muted, cutting off viewers from what members of Parliament were saying. After a short adjournment, deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh decided to put the Bills to a voice vote instead of calling for a division.

 

A voice vote involves the chairman putting a question to the House and then asking members to put forward their opinion in the form of ayes (yes) or noes. Based on a rough measure of which side is louder, the Speaker decides if the motion has passed or not. The other method involves actual voting by MPs, electronically.

Voice vote is not precise, and can be inaccurate, given that the Chair decides what the opinion of the House is based on which side he feels is louder.

...
Tags: mps suspended, farm bills, cm mamata banerjee, rajya sabha uproar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Madhya Pradesh shocker: Farmers receive Rs 1 as relief for crop damage

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

PM Narendra Modi (AFP)

PM Modi's visit to 58 countries since 2015 cost the Centre Rs 517 crore

The two armies also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground. (PTI)

Ladakh border tensions: Indian, Chinese armies not to send more troops to frontline



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
 

Not too Captain Cool, Dhoni grumps after umpire reverses Curran dismissal

The replays showed that neither did Curran edge the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before entering his gloves. The decision was overturned but the veteran skipper looked very unhappy and was seen arguing with Shamshuddin for going for a referral after giving his decision. (Photo | PTI)
 

Samson, Smith’s quickfire 50s take Rajasthan Royals to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson brought up his quickest IPL fifty in just 19 balls with the help of one boundary and six hits over the fence. (Photo | PTI)
 

IPL 2020: CSK win toss, elect to bowl first versus Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith. PTI Photo
 

Padikkal’s smooth debut does it for RCB against Sunrisers in 10-run win

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh among MPs suspended for unruly behaviour over farm bills

TMC MP Derek O'Brien attempts to tear the rule book as ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Top generals' meet at LAC today on Ladakh border standoff

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath targets Scindia, says CLP rejected him as leader

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath waves during a roadshow, in Gwalior. — PTI photo

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham