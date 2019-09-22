Nation Politics 22 Sep 2019 MNS eyeing many rebe ...
Nation, Politics

MNS eyeing many rebels from BJP, Sena candidates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Sep 22, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Party decides to contest at least 100 seats in Vidhan Sabha poll.
The MNS may contest seats in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Nashik, Pune and Marathwada, where it has a sizeable vote bank.(Photo: DC)
 The MNS may contest seats in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Nashik, Pune and Marathwada, where it has a sizeable vote bank.(Photo: DC)

Mumbai: Having decided to contest the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is now eyeing possible dissidents from the Shiv Sena and BJP before finalising its candidate list.

“We have decided to contest the Assembly polls and the list of candidates is ready. But we are waiting for better candidates. If we find them, they will be accommodated in our candidate list,” said a senior MNS leader.

 

“If an alliance (BJP-Sena) takes place, both parties will not be able to field many of their aspirants as they will have to concede seats to their alliance partner. In such a scenario, there are bound to be a lot of disgruntled candidates. Several possible rebel candidates are in touch with us. Hence, we will wait for the BJP and Sena to take a final call on the alliance before finalising our candidate list,” said the MNS leader.

The party has decided to contest a minimum 100 seats in the Vidhan Sabha polls, but the number may go up, he added.

The MNS may contest seats in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Nashik, Pune and Marathwada, where it has a sizeable vote bank. The party has sent its leaders to these cities to talk to aspirants and select the candidates. It was at a meeting of party leaders Friday that MNS chief Raj Thackeray decided to contest the Assembly polls. Earlier, he had called for a boycott of the Assembly polls till the election commission agreed to use ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

According to sources, the party is waiting for the final outcome of the BJP-Sena alliance talks.

...
Tags: maharashtra navnirman sena, ‪bjp, raj thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

It was “a punishment” not appointing Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as per the recommendation of May 10, 2019, said Vikas Singh, former president of the SC bar association. (Representational image)

Bombay High Court judge shifted to Tripura High Court

Mr Agarwal said that there are 26,329 control units and 40,615 ballot units. Besides, an arrangement of 27,996 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines has been made. (Representational image)

Haryana assembly to have 19,442 centres

Indian Space Research Organisation

Isro readies for 2 missions

Senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former MP N Sivaprasad died due to renal failure on Saturday, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Telugu Desam’s former MP Siva Prasad expires



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No probe agency has defined criminal act' in my father's arrest: Karti

The 74-year-old is facing probe in cases registered by both the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the union finance minister. (Photo: ANI)

AAP party workers protest outside BJP headquarters in Delhi

The AAP party workers chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, claiming that the BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi as the impending promise of regularisation of the unauthorised colonies is yet to be fulfilled. (Photo: ANI)

Former Andhra CM Naidu’s home to be demolished, given 7 days to vacate

The order states that during the inspection of the area by the APCRDA staff, unauthorised constructions and developments were found in violation of various rules and regulations of the state. (Photo: ANI)

Reports of Mirwaiz singing bond to secure his release baseless: Hurriyat

Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Have confidence in yourself, fight elections alone: Tejashwi challenges Nitish Kumar

'I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy;' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham