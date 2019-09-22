Nation Politics 22 Sep 2019 ‘Least qualifi ...
Nation, Politics

‘Least qualified’: Shashi Tharoor slams Pak for criticising India over Kashmir

PTI
Published Sep 22, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor said he must be given his due as a democratically elected prime minister.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the "least qualified" country to criticise India on the Kashmir issue, especially in view of its own record in PoK. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the "least qualified" country to criticise India on the Kashmir issue, especially in view of its own record in PoK. (Photo: File)

Pune: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the "least qualified" country to criticise India on the Kashmir issue, especially in view of its own record in PoK.

Speaking at the Pune International Literary Festival, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala also said differences between political parties do not matter when it comes to foreign policy.

 

"I would like to send an implicit message outside. We may have differences within our country but when it comes to India's interest, it is not BJP's foreign policy nor is it Congress'' foreign policy. It is the Indian foreign policy," Shashi Tharoor asserted.

He had the right to criticise the (Union) government on Jammu and Kashmir as to the treatment meted out to the people and elected representatives of that state, he said.

"I will continue to attack the government on domestic issues, but when it comes to the international position, I feel Pakistan is the least qualified country to criticise India on Kashmir issue. Look at what they have done to PoK (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir)," he said.

Talking about his own transition from international diplomat to politician, the Congress leader said earlier he got "preferential treatment", but now the "protective ring" has been removed, adding that he has had many "tests by fire".

He used to interact with "real people" when he first took to social media, but now 95 per cent people on social media are "abusers", he said.

"There is a mafia of abusers on social media and they will do everything to call me a murderer or declare me the reincarnation of Casanova," he said.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor said he must be given his due as a democratically elected prime minister.

"Whether we like his politics or not, nonetheless he is the democratically elected PM of the country and when he goes abroad, he is PM of India and he carries my flag. I want him to be received and treated with the respect due to my country's prime minister," he said.

By stating this, he was not only showing respect for the institution of prime minister but also showing respect to the Indian voter, the Congress MP said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: india, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, indian government, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Nation

The ministry further said the beneficiaries under the Anganwadi Services Scheme are identified on the basis of Aadhaar which is used as identity document for delivery of services or benefits in a bid to bring transparency and efficiency. (Photo: Representational)

19.96 lakh ghost beneficiaries identified at Assam Anganwadi centres: RTI reply

B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has issued notification regarding the revised fines on select traffic offences. (Photo: File)

Karnataka govt slashes penalties for traffic offences

'Unfortunately, the government is still not seeing this slowdown as an opportunity for investment, increasing productivity and exports,' Desarda said. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt lost chance to strengthen economy 5 yrs back: Economist Desarda

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted anticipatory bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Saturday in connection with an electricity theft case. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Azam Khan's wife gets protection from arrest in electricity theft case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Noida bus driver gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

Nirankar Singh contended that if it was a seat-belt offence, then the challan should mention seat belt and not helmet. "If there is any error on our part, we will pay penalty for that, but it has to be genuine," he said. (Photo: DC | Representational)
 

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case

The agency said the seven animals are valued at Rs 81 lakh, with each chimpanzee worth Rs 25 lakh and a marmoset, a species of small long-tailed South American monkeys, about Rs 1.5 lakh. The case pertains to West Bengal government's complaint against alleged smuggler Supradip Guha for ‘illegal possession’ of wild animals. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
 

Ileana D'Cruz's hot picture in black monokini is about to laugh your problems away

Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Factionalism stares at Congress in Nanguneri

K S Alagiri

Amit Shah asks BJP members to campaign, propagate Gandhi’s ideals

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

K A Sengottaiyan justifies public exams for clasess 5 to 8

K A Sengottaiyan

TN bypolls: Cong, DMK reach accord, AIADMK battle-ready

DMK president M.K. Stalin addressing the media over the bypolls on Saturday. TNCC president A.S. Alagiri and Congress leader Thangabalu also present. (Photo: DC)

Bypolls: Model code in place

Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham