Tamil Nadu CM prides himself as farmer, slams DMK for ‘family politics’

Tirunelveli: A true loyalist, even from a poor family background can ascend to power in the AIADMK, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami while addressing the public on Friday here on his way to Kanyakumari, where he is to participate in the MGR centenary celebrations tomorrow (September 22).

He lashed out at DMK for "family, dynastic politics," saying only those belonging to late leader M, Karunanidhi's family could reach the top, unlike in the ruling AIADMK.

"I was born in a agricultural family..only in the AIADMK, can an ordinary farmer become Chief Minister.. Even you can occupy such positions..it is possible only in this party," he said. The Chief Minister who landed at Thoothukudi airport, was given a warm reception in Tirunelveli on way to Kanyakumari district. Addressing party cadres and the public gathered to welcome him, Edappadi Palaniswami said that the present government led by him has strong bargaining capacity to get Central funds, and centrally-sponsored development schemes for the welfare of the state only because of the people's mandate to the AIADMK in the 2014 parliamentary elections, when the party won 37 out of 39 parliamentary seats in the state. “We expect the same support you extended to 'Amma' for the development of the state in future elections.