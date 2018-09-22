search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Drive away KCR’s family, says Uttam Kumar Reddy to people

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Sep 22, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party was confident of winning all the 10 seats in the undivided Adilabad district. 
N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the people to “drive away” the family of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao even has he unveiled more sops on Friday. 

He was speaking at an event set up to welcome TRS Adilabad leader Ramesh Rathod and his wife Suman into the Congress fold in the presence of TS affairs incharge R.C. Khuntia and party leader Jana Reddy. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party was confident of winning all the 10 seats in the undivided Adilabad district. 

 

“The people will not tolerate KCR any longer as he has cheated all sections of the people. The family of KCR is looting the state and I’m urging people to drive them away,” he said.

He announced a slew of poll promises including doubling the amount of pension to the aged, including parents of government employees who are eligible. He said, “If the Congress returns to power, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver will be given to farmers in a single move. About 17 types of crops will be given minimum support price and a Rs 5,000-crore stability fund will be announced to help farmers.”

Mr Uttam said the Congress government would implement fee reimbursement for all economically backward students to ensure that no student drops out for being unable to pay the fee.  

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ramesh rathod
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For Hrithik ‘original Khan’ is not SRK, Salman, Aamir but who has Sussanne connection

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AICC has given women a miss

Kozhikode DCC President T. Sidique gives cake to Congress leader P. Shankaran celebrating the KPCC getting new leadership, at Kozhikode DCC office on Thursday. (Photo:Venugopal)

New party boss a blow to groupism

Mullappally Ramachandran

‘BJP potential underestimated’

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai

Counter Operation Lotus? HDK poaching BJP MLAs: BS Yeddyurappa

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa inaugurates the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Hawala trail leads to AICC: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham