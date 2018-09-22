Drive away KCR’s family, says Uttam Kumar Reddy to people

Hyderabad: State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the people to “drive away” the family of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao even has he unveiled more sops on Friday.

He was speaking at an event set up to welcome TRS Adilabad leader Ramesh Rathod and his wife Suman into the Congress fold in the presence of TS affairs incharge R.C. Khuntia and party leader Jana Reddy. Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party was confident of winning all the 10 seats in the undivided Adilabad district.

“The people will not tolerate KCR any longer as he has cheated all sections of the people. The family of KCR is looting the state and I’m urging people to drive them away,” he said.

He announced a slew of poll promises including doubling the amount of pension to the aged, including parents of government employees who are eligible. He said, “If the Congress returns to power, Rs 2 lakh loan waiver will be given to farmers in a single move. About 17 types of crops will be given minimum support price and a Rs 5,000-crore stability fund will be announced to help farmers.”

Mr Uttam said the Congress government would implement fee reimbursement for all economically backward students to ensure that no student drops out for being unable to pay the fee.