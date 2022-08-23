  
Shah’s ‘anti-farmer’ tag for KCR is joke of the century: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:25 am IST
 Rama Rao took to Twitter to vent ire at Shah’s criticism of the Chief Minister at a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday termed Union home minister Amit Shah calling Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao 'anti-farmer' the “joke of the century.”

Rama Rao took to Twitter to vent ire at Shah’s criticism of the Chief Minister at a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday

He tweeted, “Who copied the Chief Minister’s brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it PM-KISAN? Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives (sic).”

Objecting to Shah's criticism that Telangana had not joined the Union government’s Fasal Bima Yojana, Rama Rao wanted to know why Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat had opted out of the scheme.

He tweeted: “Earlier, the BJP Government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own State Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana. What absurd Hypocrisy is this (sic)?”
It may be recalled that Rama Rao has been dubbing the NDA administration as a NPA (non-performance alliance) government.

