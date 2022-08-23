Shah’s ‘anti-farmer’ tag for KCR is joke of the century: KTR

Rama Rao took to Twitter to vent ire at Shah’s criticism of the Chief Minister at a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday termed Union home minister Amit Shah calling Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao 'anti-farmer' the “joke of the century.”

Amit shah Ji calling Hon’ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century 😁



❇️ Who copied KCR’s brainchild “Rythu Bandhu” & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?



❇️ Who apologised to the Farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over Farm-laws; After loosing 700 valuable lives? — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022

He tweeted, “Who copied the Chief Minister’s brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it PM-KISAN? Who apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives (sic).”

Objecting to Shah's criticism that Telangana had not joined the Union government’s Fasal Bima Yojana, Rama Rao wanted to know why Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat had opted out of the scheme.

He criticized Hon’ble CM KCR Garu for not joining centre’s Fasal Bheema Yojana



Earlier, Gujarat BJP government too rejected this scheme of NPA Govt & opted out!



If it isn’t good for your own home state Gujarat, how is it good for Telangana?



What absurd hypocrisy is this? — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022

He tweeted: “Earlier, the BJP Government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own State Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana. What absurd Hypocrisy is this (sic)?”

It may be recalled that Rama Rao has been dubbing the NDA administration as a NPA (non-performance alliance) government.