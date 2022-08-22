  
Shah visits Dalit party worker, family thrilled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 22, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 8:09 am IST
Union home minister Amit Shah visits the house of BJP worker P. Satyanarayana, a Dalit, in Secunderabad on Sunday. (DC photo)
 Union home minister Amit Shah visits the house of BJP worker P. Satyanarayana, a Dalit, in Secunderabad on Sunday. (DC photo)

HYDERABAD: Thirty years of resolute effort of the BJP worker P. Satyanarayana, a Dalit, was recognised in no small measure when Union home minister Amit Shah visited his house here on Sunday afternoon.

All those years of hard work appear to have paid off when Amit Shah made Satyanarayana a promise: The BJP will come to power in Telangana.

Satyanarayana, 52, stays with his wife Sunanda and specially-abled sons Ganesh, 20, and Balakrishna, 18, in a tiny two-room house in the crowded, narrow lane of Sabhamurtinagar in the Monda market area.

Satayanarayana earns `10 a month earned by sifting leftover dust from the jewellery making process. Despite many cases being filed against him while working for the party and demonstrating against the misgovernance of the ruling party, Satyanarayana said never gave up on his cause for working for the BJP.

Shah’s visit to their house became the occasion for the biggest celebration of their lifetime as neighbours and people from nearby localities gathered to share the joy of the once-in-a-lifetime event for their neighbour.

The visit lasted 10 minutes but the event will be a lifetime memory for the family. Shah had black tea, dry fruits and oats biscuits while interacting with Satyanarayana and his family.

Sunanda said, “We got to know yesterday afternoon that Amit Shah ji will be visiting our house today and it was absolutely unbelievable. As the security forces came to our house for inspection, we knew that it was a real thing. I cleaned the kitchen and arranged the house and arranged for dry fruits, black coffee and black tea. I served the tea in a cup that we use every day.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Satyanarayana said, “Amit Shah ji chose to visit my house because I have been a selfless and disciplined karyakarta of BJP for the last 30 years. I joined BJP as this is the only party that works for the protection of Hindu community and the well-being of society. He enquired about my family and I and our living conditions.”

He expressed the hope that once the BJP came into power in the state, his Dalit community would receive the respect that it had been longing for.

“Shah ji assured us that the BJP will be in power in the coming days and provided us with moral support to continue working for the party. We have not been benefited from Dalit Bandhu and we are confident that our issues will be addressed once BJP government is formed,” Satyanarayana added.

The preparation for Amit Shah’s visit began on Saturday evening in the locality, which was followed by the bomb detection squad and Special Protection Group arriving at the place to make security arrangements. The food security team arrived in the morning.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay and national general secretary Tarun Chugh accompanied Shah for the visit.

