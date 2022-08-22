  
KCR anti-farmer and nepotist, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 22, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Union home minister Amit Shah and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy share a light moment during the Munugode rally. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)
MUNUGODE: A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao warned people not to get carried away and cautioned that if the BJP wins it would scrap welfare schemes, Union home minister Amit Shah accused him of being "anti-farmer" for denying farmers the benefit of the ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojana’ and asserted that the “corrupt” TRS government would be ousted.

While welcoming former Congress leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy into the BJP fold, Amit Shah remarked that the Nalgonda strongman's entry was about the "beginning of uprooting the KCR government," not about an individual joining the party.

Telangana would be led by a BJP Chief Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah asserted.

"You ensure Rajgopal's victory, and I guarantee that the corrupt KCR government will vanish just like that," Shah stated while urging voters to ensure a landslide victory for the new entrant in Munugode bypolls.

“I promise that if you help Rajgopal win big and the BJP forms government, Telangana will be on the path of development like other states where the BJP is in power. The BJP Chief Minister of Telangana will keep every promise made by our great leader, Narendra Modi,” he stated.

After being at the receiving end from the Chief Minister at the TRS’ public meeting at Munugode, Shah, in his address, raked up a list of unkept promises by the TRS government.

“KCR and his company do not keep their promises. They promised `3,000 as unemployment allowance to youth. Was it delivered? He promised poor people two-bedroom houses. Forget the houses, this government is creating hurdles even for construction of toilets, which are funded by the Modi government,” the Union minister remarked.

Farmers who lost crops due to floods would have received insurance, according to Shah, if the TRS government had implemented the PM Fasal Bima Yojna. "Why should farmers pay for KCR's sins? He is anti-farmer. Telangana government is not purchasing paddy at the MSP prescribed by the Centre. If you bring the BJP to power in Telangana, I promise that our government will buy paddy from every single farmer."

Among other unfulfilled promises, the Union minister stated, were the construction of super-specialty hospitals in all districts. "Does Nalgonda district even have one super-specialty hospital," he asked, to which the crowd replied, "No”. Shah reminded the audience of Chandrashekar Rao's promise to appoint a Dalit as Chief Minister. He said that even after Chandrashekar Rao, his son would be the CM, not a Dalit. “KCR has failed to keep up his promise of `10 lakh for every Dalit family, three acres of land for Dalits, and one acre of land for tribals. If TRS wins, it will be KTR replacing him, and not a Dalit,” Amit Shah said..

He claimed that there have been no job opportunities for youth since 2014, and that the jobs have gone to members of the Chandrashekar Rao family. "KCR comes from a large family. I have no problem with his son, daughter, son-in-law, nephew, and many others getting jobs, but why should people of Telangana lift their burden,” he asked, adding that the Kaleshwaram project had been turned into an "ATM for the KCR family.”

Telangana had the country's highest petrol price, he pointed out. “Modi reduced petrol prices twice, but the state is not ready,” he said, adding that Telangana was drowned in debt despite the Modi government sanctioning more than `2 lakh crore for different schemes and programmes.

