  
Nation Politics 22 Aug 2022 Kavita denies her ro ...
Nation, Politics

Kavita denies her role in liquor scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:13 am IST
K Kavitha (Photo: Twitter)
 K Kavitha (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday strongly condemned the allegations levelled by two Delhi BJP leaders, MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, linking her name to the multi-crore liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Speaking to the media after participating in a 'homam' performed by TRS Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy at his farmhouse on the city outskirts, Kavitha stated that the allegations would remain just that. "I have no connection to what was said in the Delhi excise policy scam. They (the BJP) control all of the investigative agencies and can conduct any investigation that is necessary. We will fully cooperate."

Kavitha claimed that the BJP was attempting to smear the reputation of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's family by leveling baseless allegations. "The CM has been a vocal and harsh critic of the Centre's policies. The BJP, enraged by this, is attempting to smear our family's reputation. They are under the illusion that the CM would keep calm if his daughter is dragged into this scam,” she said.

Kavitha, referring to herself as a "fighter," stated that they would not be alarmed by such allegations and would instead fight back. "These are baseless allegations. Nothing good will come of it. Today you are in power, you want to use agencies, want to use the media and use everything possible to curtail the voice of opposition. I am so sorry you are messing with the wrong people,” Kavitha said.

She claimed that the Centre was engaging in vindictive politics, which was detrimental to democracy, and that making baseless accusations was not a healthy trend in politics. The BJP leaders' efforts to discredit our family would be "useless," she said. She believes that the BJP leaders were attempting to psychologically weaken the TRS leaders.

The TRS leader stated that the TRS faced several allegations during the separate Telangana movement and was never intimidated by such false charges, adding, "Such baseless accusations do not frighten us. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS including the  Bilkis Bano (release of convicts) case."

When media personnel tried to ask questions, she left the venue saying "Jai Hind, Jai Telangana." Later, her publicist issued a statement to the media stating that Kavitha had decided to sue BJP leaders Parvesh Varma for defamation and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, for making false accusations against her on the Delhi liquor policy scam. It further stated that Kavitha will move the court seeking injunction order against those making the allegations.

‘CM will not keep calm’

“The CM has been a vocal and harsh critic of the Centre's policies. The BJP, enraged by them, is attempting to smear our family's reputation. They are under the illusion that the CM would keep calm if his daughter is dragged into this scam. Such baseless accusations do not frighten us. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS including Bilkis Bano rape case, " says TRS MLC, Kavita.

...
Tags: kalvakuntla kavitha, delhi liquor policy scam, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

TRS diverting attention from Kavitha's involvement in Delhi liquor scam: Bandi
BJP accuses Kavitha of playing key role in Delhi liquor policy scam

Latest From Nation

In this video grab taken near the Mahankali temple on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appears to fetch the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah

Shoe row: Bandi charged with mortgaging Telangana pride at Amit Shah's feet

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)

Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

A file photo of finance minister Harish Rao (DC)

Telangana hopeful of raising Rs 1,500 crore via market borrowings

Telangana High Court

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Parties in Kashmir vow to challenge moves to include non-local voters

A file photo of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

BJP accuses Kavitha of playing key role in Delhi liquor policy scam

A file photo of TRS MLC Kavitha (DC Photo)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Blow to Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Anand Sharma quits key panel

Anand Sharma (Photo: PTI)

Sisodia claims BJP offered to close all cases if he joins their party

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->