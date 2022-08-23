Kavita denies her role in liquor scam

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday strongly condemned the allegations levelled by two Delhi BJP leaders, MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, linking her name to the multi-crore liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Speaking to the media after participating in a 'homam' performed by TRS Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy at his farmhouse on the city outskirts, Kavitha stated that the allegations would remain just that. "I have no connection to what was said in the Delhi excise policy scam. They (the BJP) control all of the investigative agencies and can conduct any investigation that is necessary. We will fully cooperate."

Kavitha claimed that the BJP was attempting to smear the reputation of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's family by leveling baseless allegations. "The CM has been a vocal and harsh critic of the Centre's policies. The BJP, enraged by this, is attempting to smear our family's reputation. They are under the illusion that the CM would keep calm if his daughter is dragged into this scam,” she said.

Kavitha, referring to herself as a "fighter," stated that they would not be alarmed by such allegations and would instead fight back. "These are baseless allegations. Nothing good will come of it. Today you are in power, you want to use agencies, want to use the media and use everything possible to curtail the voice of opposition. I am so sorry you are messing with the wrong people,” Kavitha said.

She claimed that the Centre was engaging in vindictive politics, which was detrimental to democracy, and that making baseless accusations was not a healthy trend in politics. The BJP leaders' efforts to discredit our family would be "useless," she said. She believes that the BJP leaders were attempting to psychologically weaken the TRS leaders.

The TRS leader stated that the TRS faced several allegations during the separate Telangana movement and was never intimidated by such false charges, adding, "Such baseless accusations do not frighten us. The Central government failed to give proper replies on the issues that were raised by TRS including the Bilkis Bano (release of convicts) case."

When media personnel tried to ask questions, she left the venue saying "Jai Hind, Jai Telangana." Later, her publicist issued a statement to the media stating that Kavitha had decided to sue BJP leaders Parvesh Varma for defamation and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, for making false accusations against her on the Delhi liquor policy scam. It further stated that Kavitha will move the court seeking injunction order against those making the allegations.

‘CM will not keep calm’

