Kishan Reddy slams KCR, asks voters to unseat TRS

MUNUGODE: BJP leaders on Sunday slammed the TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, calling upon people not to see the Munugode bypoll as an individual byelection but as a firm step to unseat the ruling party.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had resigned as MLA for the self-respect of people of Telangana. “The KCR family is corrupt. To free Telangana from TRS rule, ensure BJP wins the bypoll. Though the CM said the centre was using ED and CBI to attack its opponents, he should have nothing to fear if he has been upright with his actions,” he said.

Kishan Reddy also questioned the reason for the Chief Minister’s meeting at Munugode on Saturday. “The BJP has a reason. Rajgopal Reddy is joining the party today. What reason did KCR have? And we don’t have to respond to everything he says. Even our karyakartas can answer those,” he said.

BJP MLA Etala Rajendar from Huzurabad said the Left parties will never be forgiven for giving up on their principles.

“Not once have they stood up for the rights of workers, they did nothing when the lone Communist MLA, who was elected from Nalgonda district, was lured into the TRS,” he said.

Karimnagar MP Arvind Dharmapuri said people of Munugode have the opportunity to steamroll the TRS in the bypoll and that if Telangana has to develop and improve, then it needs a BJP government. He also said “KCR is a pathological liar, he says if BJP wins Rythu Bandhu and other schemes will stop. This is not true.”

BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy deserved compliments for taking the step to quit as MLA and people who came for Sunday’s meeting showed that he had public support. He also said the Chief Minister’s Saturday speech displayed fear and lack of confidence. “KCR got 5,000 cars with people from Hyderabad for his public meeting because he has no support here,” he said.

He said in the past the Chief Minister described Left parties as unreliable, create law and order problems, but now sought their support. He also said, “Anyone KCR meets or joins hands with will disappear. Look at what happened to Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra. He met with them and they lost their posts.”

Among those who also addressed the meeting were BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, a Rajya Sabha member, party vice-president D.K. Aruna, senior leaders N. Insrasena Reddy, A.P. Jithender Reddy, Gangidi Manohar Reddy, Vijayashanti and P. Sudhakar Reddy.