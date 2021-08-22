Nation Politics 22 Aug 2021 Tamil Nadu BJP leade ...
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan appointed as new governor of Manipur

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 2:19 pm IST
The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month
Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)
 Tamil Nadu BJP leader La. Ganesan. (DC File)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La. Ganesan was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur.

The post of the governor had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla earlier this month.

 

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

...
Tags: manipur governor, la. ganesan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid his last respect to late Kalyan Singh. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi pays last respects to ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow

The MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

Repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindon IAF base

A reduction of 7,942 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India's active COVID-19 cases lowest in 152 days

Police said that the parents of the girl have not reported any assault or harassment of the girl by the constable. They urged people to refrain from circulating false information about the incident, keeping in mind the privacy and dignity of the minor. — Representational image/DC

Constable suspended for sexual abuse of minor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: AFP)

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->