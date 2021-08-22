Nation Politics 22 Aug 2021 BJP will give good C ...
Nation, Politics

BJP will give good CM: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 22, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Reddy said people of Telangana are looking for a change and strongly believing that only BJP can bring this change for the better
Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Secunderabad. (Photo: Twitter)
  Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Secunderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy was accorded a rousing reception by BJP leaders, activists and people on his maiden visit to the city after his elevation as Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. His three-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ concluded here on Saturday.

The yatra passed through Amberpet, Musheerabad, Ameerpet in the city before reaching the party office at Nampally on Saturday.

 

Thousands of party workers and people cheered Kishan Reddy, standing on either side of the roads. The main junctions and road-dividers were flooded with hoardings and flexies welcoming Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy addressed roadside public meetings at several places in the city.

He took a dig at the TRS government and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao in his speeches while highlighting the achievements of Modi government at the Centre over the past seven years especially during the Covid-19 pandemic by coming to the aid of all sections.

 

"Modi and KCR came to power at the same time in 2014. While Modi worked day and night without taking leave or holiday for a single day in the past seven years, KCR spent most of his time at his farmhouse or in Pragathi Bhavan. KCR never meets people. He doesn't come to Secretariat," Kishan Reddy said.

Stating that BJP will bring a change in Telangana soon to end Chandrashekar Rao’s “dictatorial, family and corrupt” rule, Kishan Reddy said, "After the BJP comes to power in Telangana, we will provide transparent and good governance. The BJP will give a CM, whose doors are open to the public all the time. A CM who is always accessible to people to hear their grievances and resolve them."

 

Dubbing Telangana as the only state which lacked a full-fledged Secretariat, Kishan Reddy said, "KCR demolished the Secretariat complex for vastu reasons. Now no one knows which government department is housed where and where can one meet any official. The state administration completely went haywire. Government offices are scattered across the city."

He said people of Telangana are looking for a change and strongly believing that only BJP can bring this change for the better.

"I urge all people in Telangana to support the leadership of Modi and support BJP to bring a qualitative change and to end the anti-people, anti-poor rule of TRS," Kishan Reddy said.

 

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, jan ashirwad yatra, k.chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has also embarked on a pilot study for first and last-mile connectivity at busy metro stations. Later, the same facilities would be extended to all stations. — DC file photo

Metro Rail working on plan to provide last-mile connectivity

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar. (Photo:ANI)

J&K IG alert to Taliban ingress

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

Thudumdebba district president Godam Ganesh said that there are thousands of landless Adivasis and many of them are working as agricultural laborers or as tenant farmers. — Representational image/DC

Pressure mounts for ‘Adivasi Bandhu’ in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

India evaluates Afghanistan evacuations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to visit his parliamentary constituency Wayanad from August 16-18

He will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram on 17th. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->