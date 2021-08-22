BJP will give good CM: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy was accorded a rousing reception by BJP leaders, activists and people on his maiden visit to the city after his elevation as Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. His three-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ concluded here on Saturday.

The yatra passed through Amberpet, Musheerabad, Ameerpet in the city before reaching the party office at Nampally on Saturday.

Thousands of party workers and people cheered Kishan Reddy, standing on either side of the roads. The main junctions and road-dividers were flooded with hoardings and flexies welcoming Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy addressed roadside public meetings at several places in the city.

He took a dig at the TRS government and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao in his speeches while highlighting the achievements of Modi government at the Centre over the past seven years especially during the Covid-19 pandemic by coming to the aid of all sections.

"Modi and KCR came to power at the same time in 2014. While Modi worked day and night without taking leave or holiday for a single day in the past seven years, KCR spent most of his time at his farmhouse or in Pragathi Bhavan. KCR never meets people. He doesn't come to Secretariat," Kishan Reddy said.

Stating that BJP will bring a change in Telangana soon to end Chandrashekar Rao’s “dictatorial, family and corrupt” rule, Kishan Reddy said, "After the BJP comes to power in Telangana, we will provide transparent and good governance. The BJP will give a CM, whose doors are open to the public all the time. A CM who is always accessible to people to hear their grievances and resolve them."

Dubbing Telangana as the only state which lacked a full-fledged Secretariat, Kishan Reddy said, "KCR demolished the Secretariat complex for vastu reasons. Now no one knows which government department is housed where and where can one meet any official. The state administration completely went haywire. Government offices are scattered across the city."

He said people of Telangana are looking for a change and strongly believing that only BJP can bring this change for the better.

"I urge all people in Telangana to support the leadership of Modi and support BJP to bring a qualitative change and to end the anti-people, anti-poor rule of TRS," Kishan Reddy said.