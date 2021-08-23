Nation Politics 22 Aug 2021 Bandi’s yatra ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi’s yatra put off again due Kalyan Singh’s demise

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 23, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2021, 1:43 am IST
Earlier Sanjay Kumar wanted to start his padayatra on August 9 but the programme was postponed due to Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra
The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)
 The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ has been postponed again due to the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and also the Central party leadership announcing three-day mourning over Kalyan Singh’s death.

Sanjay Kumar announced that the party functions were cancelled due to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s demise.

 

Meanwhile, he expressed shock over the death of the former BJP leader. He said Singh was very disciplined in the party and his services were memorable. He lauded Singh for dedicating himself to the glorious temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya as long as he lived. He recalled that Singh had twice served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan. Sanjay Kumar said Singh’s death was a fatal blow to the BJP.

The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad.

 

Earlier Sanjay Kumar wanted to start his padayatra on August 9 but the programme was postponed due to Union minister Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

Party sources said the state executive committee and general secretaries would meet after August 24 and finalise dates of the padayatra.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay padayatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TTD EO Dr Jawahar Reddy said that the launch of biodegradable bags by the DRDO was a remarkable initiative and an eco-friendly measure. — Twitter

DRDO designs bio-degradable bags for laddus

Many farmers had shifted to commercial crops in kharif 2021 as they suffered losses in paddy cultivation. — Representational image/DC

Paddy farmers shift to cotton, soya crops

The laxity of the civic body’s revenue wing in collecting income from advertisements since 2017-18 was found by an ACB team during verification of records in the corporation’s revenue and town planning wings a couple of days back.

NMC loses Rs 85 lakh advt revenue, ACB suspects insider job

Road contractors should approach quality control laboratories and conduct all contractually stipulated tests as per the guidelines. — Representational image/DC

NRIDA norms go for a toss while laying roads in interiors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

15 held in Assam for pro-Taliban social media posts

A Taliban fighter stands guard along a road near the site of an Ashura procession which is held to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, along a road in Herat on August 19, 2021, amid the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo:AFP)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: AFP)

Assam says Mizoram tried to construct bridge in its territory, stopped

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->