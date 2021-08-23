Bandi’s yatra put off again due Kalyan Singh’s demise

The padayatra headed by Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to start on August 24 with 50,000 party activists from the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. (DC)

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s proposed ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ has been postponed again due to the demise of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and also the Central party leadership announcing three-day mourning over Kalyan Singh’s death.

Sanjay Kumar announced that the party functions were cancelled due to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s demise.

Meanwhile, he expressed shock over the death of the former BJP leader. He said Singh was very disciplined in the party and his services were memorable. He lauded Singh for dedicating himself to the glorious temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya as long as he lived. He recalled that Singh had twice served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan. Sanjay Kumar said Singh’s death was a fatal blow to the BJP.

Earlier Sanjay Kumar wanted to start his padayatra on August 9 but the programme was postponed due to Union minister Kishan Reddy’s Jana Ashirwad Yatra.

Party sources said the state executive committee and general secretaries would meet after August 24 and finalise dates of the padayatra.