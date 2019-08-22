Nation Politics 22 Aug 2019 Watch: Mamata Banerj ...
Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

Published Aug 22, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 8:38 am IST
In a video, shared by Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen surrounded by locals as she makes tea at a stall and serves it to local people.
Digha: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made tea and shared it with the locals at a stall in Duttapur village in Digha.

"Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

"Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.

Tags: chai, west bengal cm, tmc, tea making
Location: India, West Bengal


