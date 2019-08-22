Nation Politics 22 Aug 2019 Pak ready to provoke ...
Nation, Politics

Pak ready to provoke, no immediate plan to withdraw troops from J&K: Kishan Reddy

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 11:57 am IST
He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful now and Home Minister Amit Shah was regularly monitoring the situation.
The Centre has no immediate plans to withdraw security forces from Jammu and Kashmir, where Article 370 has been revoked, in view of the continued tension in the region, Minister of State for Home G Kishan has said. (Photo: File)
 The Centre has no immediate plans to withdraw security forces from Jammu and Kashmir, where Article 370 has been revoked, in view of the continued tension in the region, Minister of State for Home G Kishan has said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Centre has no immediate plans to withdraw security forces from Jammu and Kashmir, where Article 370 has been revoked, in view of the continued tension in the region, Minister of State for Home G Kishan has said.

"Why will we withdraw troops immediately from there when Pakistan is trying to provoke?

 

Pakistan is trying to provoke Kashmirs and disturb the peace so that it can go to international community (to complain). The decision on whether to withdraw or not will be taken by the local administration," Reddy told PTI when asked whether the centre had any plans to with additional forces.

He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful now and Home Minister Amit Shah was regularly monitoring the situation.

Reddy pointed out that schools had opened, Section 144 had been withdrawn, government offices had started working and some of the controls imposed had been relaxed.

Internet and telephone services had also been restored, barring in a few districts (four or five), he said.

Asked why opposition leaders were not being allowed to hold meetings in the state, he said government has taken precautions in view of Pakistan's intentions and the opposition leaders should have patience.

"Pakistan would like to see peace disturbed in J&K to tell the world that the government of India's decisions vis-a-vis the state are wrong," he said.

"There is a lot of time. You can go to Jammu and Kashmir... Hold peace for some days. Let's see Pakistan's problem now. After that, Rahul Gandhi can hold any number of meetings. Who is saying no? Have patience," he said.

Asked for his comments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the reports of violence, he said "small incidents" are not happening for the first time.

Now there was no "tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir", where there used to be months-long curfew with leaders jailed for years in the past as well, he said.

"This is not new. We took some decisions like imposing restrictions as a precautionary measure, keeping in view Pakistan's attempts to provoke and conspire to somehow disturb law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. Certainly not to inconvenience people," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday.

He said there had been instances in the past of imposition of curfew, enforcement of prohibitory orders, closure of schools for months and arrest of Chief Ministers. Compared to the past, no such decisions have been taken now, he said.

"Pakistan is hatching many conspiracies to prove before the world what the government of India has done is wrong. Because today the whole world is in favour of India... because the world is standing by the decisions taken by the government of India in the matter of abrogation of Article 370," he said.

The government, Reddy said, was taking all precautionary measures as either the ISI or Pakistan government was trying to somehow disturb law and order "to prove that what the government of India has done is wrong".

Reddy said abrogation of Article 370 would have benefits like implementation of the Constitution and reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes coming into force in the state.

"Why are you in a hurry? On the one hand, Pakistan is making efforts to tell the world that there is no peace. Now the opposition also wants to go with Pakistan. This is wrong," he said.

Asked when political leaders would be released in Jammu and Kashmir and the appropriate time, he said the officers concerned would take a call on the matter.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, article 370, bjp, pakistan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Senas win will make up for the loss Danve had faced at the hands of Prashant Bamb of the BJP from Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district during the 2014 Assembly elections. (Photo: Facebook | @AmbadasDanve)

Shiv Sena candidate Ambadas Danve wins Maharashta legislative council election

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Oppn parties protest in Delhi, demand release of leaders detained in J&K

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 70 litres free water everyday to 13 desert districts

seeking

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of conspiring to shift capital; YSRCP rejects claim



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Sara Ali Khan yet again shows the modesty; check out this viral clip

Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants explained: Which one to buy?

It is available with both 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines that get an optional AMT as well.
 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot announces 70 litres free water everyday to 13 desert districts

Earlier last month, for addressing the severe water shortage in Pali of Rajasthan, a train carrying water to drought-hit district was sent from Jodhpur Railway Station. (Photo: File)
 

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

WHO called for further analysis of microplastics in the environment and their potential health significance. (Photo: AP)
 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress blames govt of using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala briefed media over the arrest of P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

96 including Dalit leader arrested after protest over demolition of temple in Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said. (Photo: File)

Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Cong leader Salman Khurshid

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption. (Photo: PTI)

Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt over arrest of protestors

Priyanka's tweets come hours after some protestors including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested on Wednesday night after being charged with rioting and obstructing public-servant in the discharge of public functions. (Photo: File)

Sandeep Deshpande, other MNS leaders taken into custody ahead of Raj-ED face off

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with 'EDiot Hitler' emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham