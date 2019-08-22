K Chandrasekhar Rao admits to corruption in his govt: Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said on Wednesday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accepted that his administration in the state was riddled with corruption.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Mr Jeevan Reddy said that the comments made by the Chief Minister at the collectors meet shows that he had realised the actual situation with respect to corruption in his administration.

He said Mr Rao did not achieve anything except opening the doors for corruption in the state.

The Congress leader argued that when the Chief Minister claims the proposed revenue law would eradicate corruption, it would mean that he is admitting to the corruption in the state.

Talking about controlling corruption, Mr Reddy said the collectors should control revenue officials and the CM should keep a tab on the collectors.

He alleged that Mission Bhagiratha was designed to gain commission. While he was happy that the BJP is talking about the government’s corruption, he asked the BJP to act.