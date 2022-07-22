TRS leaders plan grand birthday fete for KTR

Hyderabad: TRS leaders and cadre are gearing up to celebrate party working president K.T. Rama Rao's 46th birthday on a grand note on Sunday. Ministers, party MPs, MLAs and MLCs have made arrangements for organising cake-cutting functions, special pujas, homams and inter-faith prayers and distribution of saris, fruits and food. Some are conducting sports events and competitions for students and youth.

TRS Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Talasani Saikiran Yadav will lead the celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the party's state headquarters in the city.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Yadav said a documentary on Rama Rao titled ‘The leader from local to global’ highlighting the path-breaking initiatives and achievements of the IT minister will be released on the occasion apart from sand art and a 3D wall. A special cake ‘Rise of Telangana’ will highlight the developmental programmes undertaken by him in the last eight years.

There would be 3D graphics of Kaleshwaram project and Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. Special pujas seeking the blessings of the goddess will be performed at 116 temples where Bonalu celebrations are being held, he said.

Vehicles, bicycles and tricycles will be distributed to the poor and needy under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative that has been launched by Rao.

Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal launched ‘KTR sports festival’ for students at Bharat Scouts and Guides Model High School in Domalguda on Friday. Chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) A. Venkateshwar Reddy inaugurated the festival.